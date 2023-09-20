County reports 4 West Nile cases in Kern so far this year

Sep. 19—Four Kern residents have been diagnosed this year with West Nile virus, a potentially serious virus that infected 22 people in the county last year and just three in 2021, local authorities reported Tuesday.

Kern County Public Health noted the number of mosquitoes found so far this year to have been carrying the virus is down from 2022's total: 89 as compared with 99.

The disease is transmitted by mosquitoes that feed on infected birds before biting a human or animal. The virus does not spread from human to human.

Although four in five people infected won't get sick from the virus, the department stated, those who do may display symptoms such as fever, headache, rash, muscle weakness, nausea and vomiting. It said about 1% of humans with West Nile may experience limb paralysis, tremors or altered mental status, adding that the virus can be fatal in rare cases.

The public health department advised avoid mosquitoes, using insect repellant, wearing long sleeves and pants outdoors and looking out for stagnant water where mosquitoes thrive.

More than 400 cases of West Nile virus has been found in Kern County since the disease was first confirmed locally in 2004.