County requests restraining order against podcast host

Apr. 24—Last week, Yuba County filed a petition for a restraining order against local resident Lou Binninger for comments he made on a podcast about Bi-County Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu that the county believed were threatening in nature.

During a court hearing Wednesday, Yuba County Superior Court Judge Stephen Berrier directed the county counsel's office and Binninger to meet and confer on a stipulated order that balanced the county's desire to protect Luu and Binninger's First Amendment rights. Drafting of the negotiated settlement terms are being completed and will be returned to the judge for review, according to Yuba County Counsel Michael Ciccozzi.

"No written order has as yet been filed," Ciccozzi said in an email. "In California, an employer has a legal obligation to provide a reasonably safe workplace for its employees. The county learned of several statements made on a local podcast directed at a county employee which called for violence toward that employee. The county then filed a petition to prevent any similar threats or calls to violence in the future."

The county became aware of Binninger's comments in March, and after another statement he made in April, staff reviewed prior podcasts and found other instances when Binninger had made threatening statements, according to court documents.

"There's no evidence of any threat in there," Binninger said of the court documents. "All I've done is talked on a podcast."

On an April 10 podcast, Binninger said, "These people like Dr. Luu. Somebody should just smash her car, bust her up, and send her out of town. We need ... I'm telling you people, they're gonna get ... you're either gonna get them, or they are gonna get you," according to court documents.

This statement was preceded by Binninger criticizing public health guidance regarding Little League participation.

"There's enough hatred in the world as it is. We're a small community, really like one family. We'll have disagreements, but we need to respect each other," Sutter County Board of Supervisors Chairman Dan Flores said in a statement. "This community should not tolerate threatening comments made against local government employees or private individuals, including Little League volunteers. How can we tolerate it when we should all be in this together to make this a better place to live, work, and play?"

Attached to one of the documents filed by the county was an exhibit that included transcripts of nine podcast segments where Binninger allegedly advocated for violence against individuals including specific threats to Luu.

"Quit listening to this nutcase Dr. Luu. That gal should be set up against a wall and shot after this is over. She has killed people in this community, and traumatized them," Binninger said on a podcast posted on Oct. 24, 2020, according to court documents.

Binninger said he was called to the Yuba County Sheriff's Office on Monday afternoon where he was served with an order to appear in court on Wednesday morning. He said Berrier asked him if he wanted more time to prepare for the hearing, but he told Berrier he was ready to go forward.

The county requested in its court filing that Binninger cease all threats of violence or calls for others to commit violence against Luu and that he stay 25 yards away from Luu and make no effort to communicate with her.

"The county's filing is explicit in that the requested order is not intended to curtail the respondent's free speech, including speaking out against local government officials, communicating with his elected officials and continuing his public advocacy for changes in local governance, so long as they are not accompanied by a threat of violence or call for violence by others," Ciccozzi said.

In its filing, the county said that true threats are not constitutionally protected speech citing prior court cases. In addition, the county said that an actual intent to cause harm is not a requirement to prove a threat falls outside the protection of the First Amendment.

Jennifer Vasquez, director of Yuba County Health and Human Services, filed a declaration in support of the order and said in response to the threats Luu's office has been relocated, armed investigators are located at Luu's worksite, the armed investigators escort Luu to and from her car, security is present at the worksite and conducts routine perimeter checks, and Luu will not be attending public meetings in person for the foreseeable future.

"I believe these safety measures to be necessary in light of the specific threat of a call to violence against a county employee, Dr. Luu especially when considered in conjunction with the increasing number of threats to public health officers in the state and the increasing violence against Asian-Americans," Vasquez said, according to court documents.

Binninger said an agreement was reached that requires him to refrain from telling people on his podcast to hurt Luu. He said the statements included in the court filing from his podcast were taken out of context.

"I don't want any harm to come to her in that way," Binninger said. "...I'm not even angry at her now."

Luu filed a declaration in support of the order and said because of the threats against other health officers in the state and violence directed at Asian-American individuals, she doesn't go out after dark alone, screens all work and personal calls and completely avoids social media.

"I am aware that Mr. Binninger has a small but avid following in regards to his views on the pandemic and the actions taken by the state and local health officials including myself in response to the pandemic," Luu said, according to court documents. "This causes further concern that one or more of those individuals hearing such comments would act upon them."

A review hearing is scheduled for May 3 at 9:30 a.m. in Yuba County Superior Court.

"They haven't dealt with the quality of life issue and how they damaged people's lives," Binninger said of the county's response to the pandemic. "They just want to black my eye."

Yuba County Board of Supervisors Chair Gary Bradford said in a statement that he is a believer in gaining community perspective but that conversations are only effective when done in a civil manner.

"One thing Yuba County staff, elected officials, and members of the public should never tolerate is any speech that calls for actions that could harm anyone," Bradford said. "We have seen such speech recently, calling for violence against someone who is part of our county team, and it is appalling and reprehensible. This type of speech has no place in our civic discourse, and I strongly condemn it."

