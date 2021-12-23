County resident stabbed, suspect sets fire

Dec. 23—EAU CLAIRE — The suspect in a stabbing in rural Eau Claire County set fire to his own house on Wednesday before sheriff's deputies arrested him.

At about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Eau Claire County sheriff's deputies responded to a stabbing in progress at a home in the town of Wilson.

The victim and another resident were able to defend against the assailant, whom they know. The suspect fled as they called 911.

Deputies provided medical aid to the stabbing victim, who was then transported by ambulance to an area hospital.

While deputies and other law enforcement officers were at the crime scene, they attempted to contact the suspect, who was uncooperative. The suspect was then seen at his own residence and deputies attempted to make verbal contact, but he refused to comply.

The suspect then intentionally started a fire in his residence, which became fully engulfed. Deputies approached using an armored vehicle and used "less-lethal compliance tools" to prevent the situation from escalating further, according to a news release. Deputies arrested the man without serious injury and he was turned over to medical personnel.

Names of those involved in the incident were not released Wednesday night by the Sheriff's Office, which said that it was still an active investigation at the time.

During their standoff with the suspect, deputies closed a section of Highway G/MM in the town of Wilson on Wednesday and asked people to avoid that area until the situation was resolved.