County residents set to see property tax increase next year despite decreased millage rate

Alachua County commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to approve a decreased millage rate for the seventh year in a row, but the first of two budget votes could still mean increased taxes for Alachua County residents.

The commissioners voted at the first public hearing for next year’s budget to decrease the millage rate to 7.6414. The new rate is 7.51% over the rollback rate, which means increased property taxes due to higher values. The change is expected to generate the county an extra $15 million in revenue.

Alachua County commissioners discuss agenda items.

Alachua County’s total budget for the upcoming fiscal year is $751 million. According to County Manager Michele Lieberman’s budget book, the general fund is expected to show a 10.68% increase from this past year.

Another tax increase, the commission voted to set the law enforcement rate at 3.5678 which would generate an additional $2.8 million for the county at 8.19% over the rollback rate.

The county is also set to raise the stormwater assessment by $40 per equivalent residential unit.

More: Alachua County School Board approves budget for upcoming fiscal year

Assistant County Manager Tommy Crosby said some of the most notable budget items include raising the county minimum wage to $17 per hour, the 1% infrastructure surtax voted on by residents, and the focus on the county's "master plan" for the development of roads and county facilities.

The county will have its final public hearing and vote on the budget on Sept. 26.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Alachua County residents set to see property tax increase next year