County says dead inmate was found in his cell, autopsy results pending

BRIDGETON – Cumberland County has released more information on the death of an inmate in its jail, stating the 54-year-old man was found in an unresponsive state in his cell about 5:32 p.m. Tuesday.

An exact cause of death pronouncement is awaiting autopsy results, but Deputy Administrator Jody Hirata said it "appeared to be a suicide attempt."

The inmate's name is being withheld at his family's request, Hirata said Thursday.

An investigation is ongoing, she added.

"Officers and medical staff responded and attempted life–saving measures with negative results," Hirata said. "Notification was made to the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office, with detectives responding. Simultaneous notification was made to the New Jersey Office of the Attorney General.

"Subsequently, the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office was assigned to complete the investigation at the direction of the Office of the Attorney General," she added.

Earlier Thursday, the U.S. Department of Justice said it was aware of the death. The department continues to monitor the facility due to its past investigation into a half-dozen inmate deaths there, which produced a highly critical report in January 2021.

The jail presently operates under a different warden than when federal officials investigated it.

