County says Gregory's deadlines weren't met

Feb. 22—Attorneys for Nez Perce County are asking a judge to deny an extension on a lawsuit from a former deputy because deadlines weren't met, which could result in the case being dismissed.

George "JR" Gregory filed the lawsuit claiming unlawful termination in July with the U.S. District Court for the District in Idaho in Moscow against several officials in Nez Perce County.

The lawsuit references an incident when Gregory arrested a man in November 2022, who later had his charges dismissed, which resulted in Gregory being placed on administrative leave, and he was later terminated.

The lawsuit alleges Gregory's employment was ended after he allegedly reported officers viewing pornography in September 2022. A response to the lawsuit denies that he was unlawfully terminated. The Nez Perce County Sheriff's Office hasn't released a cause for Gregory's termination because it's a personnel issue and is in litigation, according to previous reporting in the Lewiston Tribune.

An order was filed in the case Jan. 19 by U.S. District Court Judge B. Lynn Winmill ordering that Gregory, as the plaintiff, file a brief by Feb. 9 to show cause for the case to continue.

"Failure to do so may result in the dismissal of this action without further notice," Winmill wrote.

In the document, Winmill states that the court issued a case management order in October, which is a list of deadlines for documents and motions. In December, Gregory's attorney Kristen Thompson of Thompson Law Firm in Meridian notified the court of an "unexpected personal matter" and she would be out of the office for an unspecified amount of time.

In January, attorneys for Nez Perce County officials, Bentley Stromberg and Tully FitzMaurice of Clements, Brown and McNichols in Lewiston, notified the court that Gregory's attorney had not complied with deadlines in the lawsuit as well as "numerous unsuccessful attempts" to contact Thompson over the month, according to the document.

Winmill wrote that his court staff contacted Thompson on Jan. 4 and told her of attempts of attorneys in the case to contact her. The document states that Thompson told the court staff she would be in contact with Stromberg and FitzMaurice, but by Jan. 17 contact hadn't been made.

"The Court and Defense Counsel have been unable to learn anything more about the status of this case," Winmill wrote.

He also stated that while the court is "sympathetic to any personal challenges facing Plaintiff's Counsel ... this case cannot continue to languish on the Court's docket."

Having the case continue without a response would affect the administration of justice and speedy resolution. Winmill wrote that Gregory's attorney failed to comply with the court's order as well as federal rules by not following the deadlines, according to the document.

Winmill also wrote that rules of civil procedure allow the court to dismiss a case when the plaintiff fails to comply with the rules of a court or court order. Before the case is dismissed, the court will usually let the plaintiff know and allow an explanation of why the case shouldn't be dismissed. Therefore Winmill ordered the Feb. 9 deadline to show cause or the case would be dismissed, according to the document.

Gregory wrote a letter to Winmill's court staff, filed Feb. 11, explaining the issues in the case. He wrote that he was informed of Thompson's reasons for being out of the office and he was told on Jan. 4 to look for a replacement attorney, according to the letter.

Gregory stated that he contacted three other law firms that denied to take up his case and he was waiting to hear back from another attorney. If he does acquire an attorney he will need an extension on the case to allow the attorney time to review and research the lawsuit, according to the letter.

According to the letter, Gregory found out about the Feb. 9 deadline to show cause for the lawsuit Jan. 31 and was able to contact Thompson Feb. 1. There was a status conference in the suit Feb. 7, and Gregory wrote that Thompson agreed to submit a brief by the Feb. 9 deadline. But Thompson was unable to file the brief to show cause for the lawsuit to continue as of Feb. 11, the date of the letter.

Gregory wrote that he is without counsel and is "at a distinct disadvantage" in the case and restated his reasons for seeking a lawsuit.

"To be succinct, my situation is dire, and if my case is dismissed with prejudice it will affect me negatively for the rest of my life," Gregory wrote. "I would be very appreciative if you would advise me of any available options I may have."

Gregory also sent a letter to the court Feb. 13 asking for the deadline to be extended because he was in discussions with an attorney who would be able to take his case if deadlines are changed, according to the document.

Attorneys for Nez Perce County, Stromberg and FitzMaurice, filed a motion Feb. 15 objecting to Gregory's request to continue the case. In the document, Stromberg outlined the circumstances, stating that Gregory's attorney didn't provide initial disclosures in October or November. The document states that the Feb. 9 deadline passed and Gregory himself, not his attorney, filed two letters with the court explaining the situation and asking for an extension, "which has been deemed a 'Motion,'" Stromberg wrotet.

Stromberg also argued that Gregory's attorney hasn't filed a motion to withdraw or filed any other documents regarding changing attorneys.

Stromberg highlighted Idaho rules that state that when a person has appeared with an attorney, the person cannot act without first receiving approval from the court. An attorney can't withdraw from representing a person without permission from the court, and a new attorney has to be appointed through the proper filing. Therefore Gregory's request for extension is improper and should be denied, according to the document.

