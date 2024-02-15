County secures grant for chert quarry infrastructure

Feb. 14—The Mower County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday approved a resolution that will lead to the beginning of a project at the Wanhi Yukan Trail-Grand Meadow Chert Quarry Arch & Cultural Preserve.

The county has recently secured a grant from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources' Regional Trail Program for $183,937 with $61,000 committed in a cash match by Mower Count, which is made up of $50,000 in American Rescue Plan Act money and $14,000 from PW road funds.

The county's resolution gave the okay to accept the grant.

The quarry project, located near Grand Meadow, will create public parking, a pedestrian trail and interpretive signage.

The county initially applied for the grant in February of 2023 and followed the clean up of the area already underway which included removing buckthorn from the property.

The county has also resolved to complete the project if total cost exceeds provided funding of the grant.

The goal is to have all the documents ready for final approval this month yet. The actual work is expected to start this spring and conclude by fall.