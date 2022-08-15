County seeking proposals for new facility

Aug. 15—Construction of a new Glynn County Juvenile Justice Center may be a team effort.

The county is seeking proposals from architectural and engineering firms for a possible joint venture for the design of the facility.

It's an option county officials are giving interested bidders in considering. The request is for both a design bid, a build proposal and a construction management at risk with a guaranteed maximum price proposal.

Deadline to submit proposals is from now until Sept. 14.

The new juvenile justice center is part of a planned security upgrade at the Glynn County Courthouse, where construction of a ballistic glass safety barrier in the front lobby and rear entrances is planned.

The $12 million juvenile services complex will be funded from the county's undesignated capital projects fund balance.

A committee assessing security and space at the courthouse released a report in 2019 that said space is becoming a problem but the much bigger concern was security.

Ralph Basham, retired director of the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center and chairman of the committee, told commissioners after the report's release that committee members were "quite shocked" at both the lack of space and security in county court facilities and that the courthouse itself was in "an unacceptable situation."

Commissioners expressed concerns about the potential for problems without the new center because juvenile court proceedings are held in a separate building not attached to the courthouse, which makes security a problem.

Juvenile hearings can sometimes be contentious and emotional, another reason court officials would prefer to have the hearings in the same complex as Superior Court.