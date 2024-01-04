County seeks members to EMS, fire commissions

Jan. 4—Crawford County commissioners say they are reaffirming their commitment to strengthening the fire and emergency medical services within the county.

The new board of commissioners wants to appoint about nine to 11 people from around the county to serve on separate fire and EMS commissions.

In 2022, the county named the two commissions to follow up on a comprehensive study of the county's public safety services. The study, funded by the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development, began in 2020.

The county wants to shore up both EMS and fire services countywide as the vast majority of such services are provided by volunteer organizations and, as officials noted, the volunteer base is shrinking.

Commissioners are seeking individuals from throughout the county including local municipal government and EMS and fire officials for potential appointments.

They said they also are looking for age diversity as well.

The separate commissions would meet on an alternating monthly basis.

Those interested in potentially serving should contact Allen Clark, Crawford County's emergency management agency coordinator, at (814) 724-2552 or by email at AClark@co.crawford.pa.us.

Keith Gushard can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at kgushard@meadvilletribune.com.