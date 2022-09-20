County seeks removal of elected official accused of killing Las Vegas reporter Jeff German

Authorities are seeking to remove from office an elected — and now jailed — administrator accused of killing Las Vegas investigative journalist Jeff German, officials said Tuesday.

Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles, whose office handles the affairs of people who die without a clear heir or estate plans, "has neglected to perform" his duties, according to a county statement.

Telles was arrested on Sept. 7 and booked on suspicion of murder in connection with German's slaying days earlier.

Despite being in jail, Telles is still head of the agency, though his name was nowhere to be found on the office website on Tuesday. He was still listed on the Clark County website on a page of elected officials.

His 2020 salary was more than $119,000.

“Clark County has taken the first step in asking the court to remove Robert Telles from elected office as the Public Administrator," the county said in the statement. "In filing with the court at the direction of Clark County, District Attorney Steve Wolfson has set the process in motion."

The statement continued: "The next step would be for the court to take action and declare that Robert Telles has neglected to perform the official duties of the office and to remove him. Upon the Court’s order, Clark County would be able to formally appoint his replacement until voters elect a new Public Administrator this November.”

Even without his arrest and now potential removal from office, Telles was already set to leave next year.

Telles lost a narrow race for his job in June, when he was ousted in the Democratic primary. He captured 35,279 votes, or 32.4%, finishing just behind one of his top deputies, Rita Reid, who had 37,401 votes, or 34.3%.

German, 69, had written stories about alleged bullying and favoritism in Telles’ office and the politician was angry that the journalist was still pursuing other stories of possible misdeeds, police said.

A lawyer for Telles could not be immediately reached for comment on Tuesday.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com