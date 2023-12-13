County seeks resident suggestions through annual Speak Up Brevard program

County officials are looking for suggestions from residents on how Brevard government can do a better job.

The annual Speak Up Brevard program allows residents to submit ideas on how the county government can cut costs, generate revenue or just run more efficiently.

Suggestions can be submitted online by Dec. 31 to: https://sites.brevardcounty.us/SpeakUpBrevard/

After review and comments by the county manager, the County Commission will vote to approve, revise or reject each recommendation.

County Commission Chair Jason Steele said he is excited to hear what suggestions residents submit.

"It's always a good idea to reach out for ideas," Steele said. "We want to do the best we can to make Brevard a better place to live."

Other ways to provide input

Brevard County public information officer Rachel Horst said the county values the input of its residents.

Brevard County Commission Vice Chair Rita Pritchett and Chair Jason Steele listen to public comment during a County Commission meeting earlier this year.

"Beyond Speak Up Brevard, there are many additional ways throughout the year to interact with the county to share one’s concerns or suggestions," Horst said.

For example, on the county's website, www.brevardfl.gov, under the e-Government tab, there is a “Provide Feedback” option.

Residents also can speak during the public comment period of County Commission meetings or speak with their commissioner directly.

Contact information for the County Commission offices and county departments can be found on the Brevard County government website.

Although the County Commission will consider every proposal submitted through Speak Up Brevard, Horst said many of the items that have been submitted in the past required little to no action. That's because they either already are in progress, are not fiscally feasible or prudent, or they are beyond the scope of county services.

If the suggestion is outside the county's purview, the county provides the information received through Speak Up Brevard to other governmental agencies that would be responsible to take any necessary action.

Horst said the online form is the most efficient and easiest way to submit a suggestion. But, for those who want to submit a paper copy, the Speak Up Brevard form may be requested from and returned to the Brevard County Manager’s Office, 2725 Judge Fran Jamieson Way, Building C, Viera.

Dave Berman is business editor at FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Berman at dberman@floridatoday.com, on X at @bydaveberman and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/dave.berman.54

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Speak Up Brevard offers residents way to suggest changes to county