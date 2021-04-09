County sees uptick in child abuse reports during 2020

Heather Mullinix, Crossville Chronicle, Tenn.
·5 min read

Apr. 8—Cumberland County reported 727 suspected child abuse cases in 2020, impacting 1,818 children.

It's an increase of 53 cases and 131 children from 2019, though the global pandemic has resulted in lower reports statewide.

"That shows me that people know what to look for," said Denise Melton, director of the House of Hope. "We've got people doing their job, or it wouldn't be on the stats."

A report by Tennessee Lookout found the number of calls to the state's child abuse hotline fell by a third in March 2020, and the trend persisted throughout 2020.

This toll-free number — 1-877-237-0004 — allows anyone to report suspected child abuse or neglect 24/7, 365 days a year. The people taking the calls are trained to screen these reports, asking for important information. Callers don't need to know all the answers, but share what they can with the operator who can refer the case to the Department of Children's Services or law enforcement.

From March 2019 to February 2020, the Tennessee Department of Children's Services received 118,145 calls to the child abuse hotline, with 76,153 calls resulting in an investigation. From March 2020 to February 2021, the hotline received 100,192 calls, with 58,352 resulting in an investigation.

In Cumberland County, there were 155 cases referred to the Child Protective Services Investigative Team, CPIT. This group includes law enforcement, child advocacy center staff, caseworkers with the Department of Children's Services and Caroline Knight, assistant district attorney for the 13th Judicial District.

"The success of CPIT turns on communication," Knight explained. The group meets regularly. They can convene immediately in cases of a child death or near death, a child with a serious injury, a contemporaneous disclosure of child sex abuse, or disclosure of child sex or physical abuse with the alleged perpetrator in the home.

Child abuse investigations fall into sexual abuse, drug-exposed child, drug-exposed infant, physical abuse, lack of supervision, medical neglect, nutritional neglect, child death, and psychological harm.

In 2020, Cumberland County had 115 reports of sexual abuse. Of those, 16 were substantiated, 87 determined unfounded, seven investigations were unable to be completed and five were child sex behaviors.

Knight explained the unable-to-be-completed investigations could involve a child disclosing abuse that occurred elsewhere or they were too young to provide information necessary to complete an investigation.

Sex behaviors involves children younger than 13 who may be prior victims of sexual abuse and are displaying sexual behaviors and are in need of intervention.

"Because of their age, there is a hesitancy to substantiate the case," Knight said.

There were 22 substantiated cases of drug-exposed children, seven cases of physical abuse, and four cases of lack of supervision. In these cases, the risk of harm to the child was determined to be "imminent," Knight explained.

Cumberland County also had one report of a child death, reported Dec. 31, 2020. That case remains under investigation awaiting the results of an autopsy, Knight told the Chronicle. It is not uncommon to wait several months for the autopsy report, she said.

Tennessee law guides the prosecution of child abuse in the court system. The law states anyone who "knowingly, other than by accidental means, treats a child under 18 years of age in such a manner as to inflict injury commits a Class A misdemeanor." If the victim is 8 or younger, the crime becomes a Class D felony. The law further states that anyone who "knowingly abuses or neglects a child ... so as to adversely affect the child's health and welfare" commits a misdemeanor if the child is younger than 18 or a Class E felony if 8 years old or younger.

The state's aggravated child abuse and aggravated child neglect or endangerment law is called "Haley's Law." These are more serious crimes than child abuse, child neglect and endangerment and can be filed when a child suffers serious bodily injury, a deadly weapon is used; the abuse, neglect or endangerment was especially heinous or cruel; or resulted from knowingly exposing a child to the manufacture of methamphetamine. These crimes are considered Class B felonies unless the child is 8 years old or younger, in which case it is a Class A felony.

Knight thinks the pandemic resulted in fewer reports of child abuse in 2020 statewide.

"The efficacy of this system really relies on the other people that come into contact with children on a regular basis to report red flags they may be observing," Knight said. "Typically those are teachers and other school personnel, counselors, medical personnel, clergy, coaches, extracurricular activities that kids participate on a regular basis. Those are the trusted entities that a child who is not safe at home can report to. When you have a shut down, those people are not able to observe these children who are in need and at risk.

"It's been a time of great loss, and among the most affected people are the children who are not safe at home and had nowhere safe they could go."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found reports of child abuse by pediatricians, teachers and others dropped 20% to 70% nationally.

Melton said advocates worried about the lock downs and school closures.

"Just because everybody is in their home doesn't mean they're safe," she said.

And with 132 more children reported to the state hotline last year, Melton wonders — how many were not reported?

Child abuse includes physical abuse, emotional abuse, sexual abuse, and neglect. According to the CDC, the youngest children are the most at risk for abuse.

The impacts of child abuse and neglect last far longer than any bruises or injuries. Researchers have linked childhood abuse to physical, psychological and behavioral consequences that can last a lifetime. Abuse can stunt brain development in children, increase risk for chronic health conditions, lead to psychological and behavioral health issues, increase risk-taking behaviors, and contribute to behavioral issues and substance use.

Next week: Child sex abuse investigations make up the bulk of reports in 13th Judicial District. Learn the warning signs to look for.

Heather Mullinix is editor of the Crossville Chronicle. She covers schools and education in Cumberland County. She may be reached at hmullinix@crossville-chronicle.com.

Recommended Stories

  • Stocks Close Higher on Fed’s Easy Policy Stance

    Asian and European stock markets got a boost from signs the Federal Reserve was in no hurry to remove stimulus as the Biden administration eased its stance on corporate tax hikes.

  • European stocks trade around record levels as Fed confirms loose policy stance

    European stocks on Thursday were on track to reclaim a record high, as equities across the globe continue to benefit from the reopening of economies, fiscal stimulus and loose monetary policy.

  • Alice Lee, Amy Landecker, Natalie Morales to Star in CBS Pilot Based on Sarah Cooper’s Book

    Natalie Morales (“The Little Things”), Amy Landecker (“Transparent”) and Alice Lee (“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”) have been cast in TikTok star Sarah Cooper’s single-camera CBS comedy inspired by her book “How to Be Successful Without Hurting Men’s Feelings.” Cooper serves as co-writer and executive producer of the untitled project along with showrunner Cindy Chupack (“Otherhood”). The […]

  • EXPLAINER: Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and some options

    The U.S. State Department says it's talking with allies about China's human rights record and how to handle next year's Beijing Winter Olympics. A department spokesman on Tuesday suggested that an Olympic boycott to protest China’s rights abuses was among the possibilities. Human rights groups are protesting China’s hosting of the games, which open on Feb. 4, 2022.

  • The US is prepared to lift sanctions on Iran that are 'inconsistent' with the 2015 nuclear deal

    The US and Iran are involved in indirect talks in Vienna this week as part of an effort to revive the 2015 nuclear deal.

  • Former president Donald Trump tumbles nearly 300 spots in Forbes billionaire rankings

    The magazine blamed the former president's decision to refuse to divest when he took office in January 2017 as the cause of his decline in wealth.

  • U.S. could face a sixth year of above-average Atlantic storms - forecasters

    The United States should prepare for a sixth year of above-average number of Atlantic hurricanes, Colorado State University (CSU) forecasters said in the first official 2021 outlook on Thursday. Last year saw a record of 30 named storms that ran through the initial 21 chosen names and required nine Greek letters. Colorado State forecasters on Thursday estimated 17 named storms and eight hurricanes will form this year, above the historical average of 12 storms and six hurricanes.

  • Campbell wins Toronto-record 10th straight, Maple Leafs roll

    Jack Campbell made 32 saves for his franchise-record 10th straight victory, Auston Matthews scored his NHL-leading 28th goal and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Montreal Canadiens 3-2 on Wednesday night. “To win 10 in a row or just get one win is a big deal because it’s a tough league,” Campbell said. Campbell broke the record he shared with Felix Potvin (1993-94), Jacques Plante (1970-71) and John Ross Roach (1924-25).

  • 65% of voters support corporate tax hikes to pay for Biden's infrastructure plan, new poll finds

    A Morning Consult poll found separate from infrastructure, 85% of Democratic and 59% of Republican voters agree corporations should pay higher taxes.

  • SC Senate passes bill paving way for wine giant’s $400M headquarters in Chester Co.

    The measure has its opponents, particularly from wholesalers, retailers and restaurant and bar advocates, who argue the legislation would result in an unfair advantage for Gallo.

  • Another busy hurricane season predicted for 2021. What could it mean for Carolinas?

    At least 17 named storms are forecast for this year.

  • Sony becomes a top supplier for Netflix. How that plays into the streaming wars

    Sony Pictures movies will go to Netflix for their pay-TV window, and the streamer will get a first look at the studio's straight-to-digital titles.

  • Manchin Reaffirms Commitment to Not Weaken the Filibuster

    Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, a key moderate Democrat, on Wednesday reaffirmed his vow to protect the filibuster in the evenly divided Senate and suggested reluctance to his party repeatedly using a fast-track budget process to advance legislation without Republican votes. Manchin has long been one of the most stalwart defenders of the 60-vote threshold needed to end debate in the upper chamber, even as it threatens to derail key elements of President Joe Biden’s agenda. Despite previously toying with possible reforms to the procedural hurdle, he has repeatedly swatted away queries about what could drive him to vote to outright abolish the filibuster, even as Democrats have gamed out various scenarios in which he might relent. In an opinion piece published in The Washington Post, Manchin vowed that there was “no circumstance in which I will vote to eliminate or weaken the filibuster,” and he urged party leaders to compromise on legislation instead of trying to work around Republican opposition. Ten Republicans are currently needed to join all Democrats in a 50-50 Senate to pass major pieces of legislation through the regular process. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times The comments took on added significance after a key Senate official on Monday issued guidance that could allow Democrats to pursue the fast-track budget reconciliation process at least one more time before the end of the fiscal year Sept. 30, after they used it to pass Biden’s nearly $1.9 trillion pandemic relief law without any Republican votes. “We will not solve our nation’s problems in one Congress if we seek only partisan solutions,” Manchin wrote. “Instead of fixating on eliminating the filibuster or shortcutting the legislative process through budget reconciliation, it is time we do our jobs.” Pressure has mounted for Democrats to further push the boundaries of what a majority party can do unilaterally when in control of both chambers of Congress and the White House, in order to deliver on a series of campaign promises. While Democrats do not yet have the votes to abolish the filibuster, they have explored other avenues to ensure Biden’s agenda becomes law. In recent days, that has included expanding the frequency of reconciliation, which allows certain budgetary legislation to clear both chambers on a simple majority vote. While Elizabeth MacDonough, the Senate parliamentarian, appears to have agreed with the Democratic argument that they can use the process multiple times in one fiscal year, it remains unclear how and when they might employ those possible opportunities, and for what. While Manchin did not outright refuse to support another use of the fast-track reconciliation process, he challenged both parties to work together and compromise on critical pieces of legislation, including infrastructure and tax changes. Any use of reconciliation would require Manchin — and virtually every congressional Democrat — to remain united behind the legislation. “Senate Democrats must avoid the temptation to abandon our Republican colleagues on important national issues,” Manchin wrote. “Republicans, however, have a responsibility to stop saying no, and participate in finding real compromise with Democrats.” While many questions remain about how Democrats could potentially use another chance at reconciliation, both Biden and congressional leaders insist they want to work with Republicans to reach compromises, particularly on the sweeping $2 trillion infrastructure proposal the White House just unveiled. “There are things we’re working on together — some of which we’ve passed and some we will pass,” Biden said Wednesday. He suggested a group of 10 Republican senators who sought to compromise on his pandemic relief plan did not do enough to jump start negotiations with their initial $618 billion plan. “If they come forward with a plan that did the bulk of it and it was a billion — three or four, two or three — that allowed me to have pieces of all that was in there, I would have been prepared to compromise, but they didn’t,” he added. The group of 10 Republican senators later issued a joint statement Wednesday evening arguing that the proposal had been “a first offer to the White House designed to open bipartisan negotiations” that instead had been dismissed “as wholly inadequate in order to justify its go-it-alone strategy.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Comparing draft’s top playmaker prospects against best competition. Who was best?

    They have watched the tape. They have talked to the players either informally in person or on zoom calls. They have measured heights and distances, counted bench presses and timed speed.

  • U.S. Senate Banking chair presses Wall Street banks on Archegos ties

    The Democratic chair of the U.S. Senate Banking Committee has written to several large banks, including Credit Suisse and Japan's Nomura, asking them for information on their relationship with New York-based Archegos Capital Management after the fund imploded last month. Senator Sherrod Brown asked the bank's chiefs to detail how their institutions came to do business with Archegos, a family office run by ex-Tiger Asia manager Bill Hwang. Archegos' soured leveraged bets on media stocks have left the fund and banks that financed its trades nursing billions of dollars in losses.

  • Spain limits AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine to over 60-year olds

    Spain will only give AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine to people over 60 years old after European and British regulators found a potential link between the shot and rare brain blood clots. "The vaccination strategy is changing and from tomorrow only over 60-year-olds will be vaccinated with AstraZeneca," Health Minister Carolina Darias told a news conference late on Wednesday following a meeting of regional health chiefs. Darias said a decision would be taken on Thursday on whether to administer the second round of the vaccine to people who had already received their first dose.

  • Stocks rise as lower bond yields help lift tech companies

    Technology companies led stocks to more gains on Wall Street Thursday, nudging the S&P 500 to an all-time high for the third time this week. The benchmark index rose 0.4% and is on track for its third straight weekly gain. Stocks within the S&P 500 were about evenly split between gainers and losers, with technology companies driving much of the rally.

  • North Carolina sites halt J&J shots after adverse reactions

    North Carolina health officials said on Thursday that they stopped administering Johnson & Johnson doses at a mass vaccination site in Raleigh and at clinics in Hillsborough and Chapel Hill after at least 26 people experienced adverse reactions, including fainting. Four people were taken to hospitals for further examination, and state and federal health officials are reviewing the matter. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention noted that reactions like fainting are not uncommon after someone is vaccinated, though it is reviewing reports of adverse reactions in North Carolina and three other states.

  • Anthony Fauci reveals which activities he will and won't do now that he's vaccinated - and indoor restaurants are still a no

    Anthony Fauci told Insider that he hosts small indoor gatherings but still won't visit crowded indoor places like bars, theaters, or restaurants.

  • Matt Gaetz Releases Statement from Nameless ‘Women’ Defending His Honor

    Tom Williams/CQ/GettyMatt Gaetz’s office on Thursday released a statement purportedly from female staffers defending the embattled MAGA lawmaker amid his ongoing sex scandal. Despite being signed by “The Women of the Office of U.S. Congressman Matt Gaetz,” not a single, actual woman was named.“After the shocking allegations last week in the press, we, the women of Congressman Matt Gaetz’s office, feel morally obligated to speak out,” the letter began. “During Congressman Gaetz’s time in office, we have been behind the scenes every step of the way. We have staffed his meetings. We have planned his events. We have traveled with him. And we have tracked his schedule.”Calling the MAGA congressman a “principled and morally grounded leader,” the unidentified women added that none of them had “experienced or witnessed anything less than the utmost professionalism and respect. No hint of impropriety. No ounce of untruthfulness.”The letter continued: “In our office and under Congressman Gaetz’s leadership, women are not only respected, but have been encouraged time and time again to grow, achieve more, and ultimately, know our value.”The nameless female staffers wrapped up the statement by saying they “uniformly reject these allegations as false” and that Gaetz has always treated every woman in his office with respect.“Congressman Gaetz will continue to lead by example and stand for the people of America who have been maligned by the liberal elite,” the press release concluded. “And we will stand with him. While we recognize the scrutiny we will face for making this decision, we take comfort in the hope that more Americans and elected officials will stand up and refuse to remain silent.”While the press release had no signatures attached, Gaetz’s communications director Joel Valdez told The Daily Beast after publication that he could “confirm the entire office signed the statement, which includes all 8 women staffers.” However, he did not share the names of these signatories.The letter came as Gaetz appeared closer to real legal peril amid a Department of Justice investigation into potential sex-trafficking charges.On Thursday, it was reported by multiple outlets that Gaetz’s close associate Joel Greenberg will likely plead guilty to criminal charges next month. While it isn’t clear yet what Greenberg will cop a plea to—he faces a slew of charges including sex trafficking and bribery—it now appears likely that the former Seminole County tax collector could possibly testify against his MAGA congressman pal. The federal probe looking into whether Gaetz had sex with a 17-year-old girl and paid for her travel grew out of the Greenberg investigation. The congressman released the statement from the nameless women in his office moments after the news broke about his friend.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.