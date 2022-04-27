My Take: County services available for domestic violence victims

Amber Libby
·3 min read

Domestic violence is a pervasive violation of personal autonomy and law.

Also known as “intimate partner violence,” domestic violence is a crime that is manifested in many forms of physical violence, financial exploitation and control, emotional manipulation, isolation, harassment, threat, and fear in close relationships. In its wake, domestic violence creates victims; victims of a crime who do not choose that role and whose daily life, finances, transportation, housing, and dependents are drawn into question immediately upon infliction.

A “victim,” as defined by Michigan statute, is “an individual who suffers direct or threatened physical, financial, or emotional harm as a result of the commission of a crime.” A victim of crime does not elect to be a victim of crime and must be met by others where they are emotionally, mentally, and physically given a situation of domestic violence in their life.

According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, domestic violence is the “willful intimidation, physical assault, battery, sexual assault, and/or other abusive behavior as part of a systematic pattern of power and control perpetrated by one intimate partner against another.”

In 2019, 57,018 incidents of domestic violence were reported to police in Michigan. Many other incidents went unreported. Locally, in Cheboygan County, from 2019-2021, there has been a 30 percent increase in the total number of domestic violence cases reported to law enforcement and submitted for review by the Cheboygan County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

In one years’ time (2020-2021), the Cheboygan County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office experienced a 32 percent increase in domestic violence-type criminal charge authorizations, including misdemeanor and felony charges, and a 34 percent increase in the number of domestic violence-based cases submitted and reviewed by prosecutors overall when compared to 2020.

These statistics are staggering and are indicative that domestic violence is far from being eradicated in our community. Violence between intimate partners is not only common, but also increasing in incidence. Thankfully, in Michigan, victims of domestic violence have resources and rights.

Victim rights, both constitutional and statutory, require that a victim be treated with fairness and respect, to a timely disposition of criminal cases, to protection from the accused, to notification of court proceedings, to consultation with prosecution, to be present for and be heard at sentencing, and to restitution.

Additionally, a victim has a right to prompt notification of emergency and medical services and availability of victim’s compensation benefits, secure areas separate from the defendant during court proceedings, and many other enumerated rights to support a victim’s involvement in the prosecution of a perpetrator of domestic violence.

Unlike other violations of law, many incidents of domestic violence go unreported and remain in the dark without information from those who are involved. It is vital to report incidents of domestic violence to law enforcement between intimate partners, family members, or individuals who reside together because perpetrators of domestic violence need to be held accountable.

It is also imperative for this community to support and encourage victims to report incidents of domestic violence because it is significantly impactful in their lives and a danger to their well being. Victims deserve support.

In honor of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, April 24-30, 2022, please consider speaking with family and friends about the real issue of domestic violence in our community in an effort to increase public awareness and also consider a donation to your local Women’s Resource Center.

Domestic violence cases are priority cases for the Cheboygan County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. If you or anyone you know is experiencing domestic violence, report it to your local law enforcement agency, the Women’s Resource Center of Northern Michigan at 231-347-0067, or call 911.

— Amber L. Libby, MPA JD LLM, is Chief Assistant Prosecuting Attorney for Cheboygan County.

This article originally appeared on Cheboygan Daily Tribune: County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office: Services available for domestic violence victims

