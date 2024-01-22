County set to appoint fire, EMS study commission members

Jan. 22—Crawford County Board of Commissioners is scheduled to make appointments to the county's new fire and emergency medical services study commissions.

Earlier this month, the new board announced it wanted individuals from around the county including local municipal government and EMS and fire officials to serve on the respective commissions.

The study commissions are to look at ways the county may strengthen local fire and emergency medical services.

The vast majority of fire and EMS/ambulance services in the county are provided by volunteer organizations, but the volunteer base is shrinking, county commissioners said.

The new commissions will serve as followup to two similar commissions appointed by the county in 2022. Those commissions followed up on a comprehensive study of the county's public safety services that was funded by the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development.

At last week's work session, commissioners proposed a total of 30 names for the two commissions.

For the EMS commission:

Bill Taylor, ambulance chief, Townville Volunteer Ambulance Service;

Krista Geer, executive director, Crawford County Active Aging;

Kurt Dennis, telecommunicator, Crawford County Department of Public Safety;

Dave Basnak, executive director, Emergycare Inc.;

Maderia Paraskos, ambulance chief, Conneaut Lake Area Ambulance Service;

Evan Kardosh, deputy chief/EMS coordinator, Meadville Central Fire Department;

Austin Bates, ambulance captain, Springboro Volunteer Fire Department Ambulance;

Earl Mook, emergency medical technician, Cochranton Volunteer Fire Department;

Dan Bresee, rescue captain, Cochranton Volunteer Fire Department;

Amanda Harper, secretary/treasurer, borough of Linesville;

Tom Perry, director of campus safety, Meadville Medical Center;

Casey Dickson, resident, city of Meadville;

Mike Forbes, supervisor, Union Township;

Dan Miller, fire chief, Blooming Valley Volunteer Fire Department; and

Altay Baskan, paramedic, with several EMS and fire organizations.

For the fire commission:

Robert Horvat, township manager, Vernon Township;

John Fuller, assistant chief, Vernon Central Hose Co.;

Bob McCartney, assistant chief, Fallowfield Volunteer Fire Department;

Jim Pratt, fire chief, West Mead 2 Volunteer Fire Department;

Jim Brown, assistant chief, Titusville Fire Department;

Joe Smock, captain, Meadville Central Fire Department;

Josh Manuel, fire chief, Townville Volunteer Fire Department;

Eric Coston, fire chief, East Mead Township Volunteer Fire Department;

John Treacy, fire chief, Conneaut Lake Volunteer Fire Department;

Ryan Sekerski, assistant chief, Cochranton Volunteer Fire Department;

Bob Wimer, assistant chief, Greenwood Township Volunteer Fire Department;

Phil Koon, assistant chief, Saegertown Volunteer Fire Department;

Brad Johnson, vice president, West Mead 1 Volunteer Fire Department;

Peter Albaugh, president, Summit Township Volunteer Fire Department; and

Chuck Lawrence, borough manager, Saegertown.

Commissioners are expected to vote on the appointments at their voting meeting Wednesday. The separate commissions would meet on an alternating monthly basis.

