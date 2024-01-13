County set to offer environmental initiative, bridge grants

Jan. 13—Crawford County's Act 13 Grant Program will accept applications for county grants toward bridge improvements and environmental initiatives.

The program has more than $475,000 in grant funds available for community projects this year, Zachary Norwood, director of the Crawford County Planning Office, said. His office oversees the county's grant program.

The local grants are funded by Pennsylvania's Act 13 of 2012, the unconventional gas well impact fee.

Act 13 authorizes the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission to collect drilling impact fees on unconventional oil and gas wells. The fees are distributed annually to state agencies, counties and municipalities based on allocation formulas.

Crawford County received annual allocations for 2024 for its two Act 13 funding opportunities: environmental initiative and at-risk bridge programs.

Available environmental initiative funds total $107,028.83, while the at-risk bridge fund will have $376,155.59 available, Norwood said. The grants require a 50 percent match from the applicant.

Municipal governments and organizations demonstrating successful completion of community development projects are eligible for environmental initiative grants.

Municipalities with bridges and culverts determined to be poor through inspection by a certified engineer are eligible for the at-risk bridge grant program.

A workshop for municipalities and agencies on how to apply will be held Feb. 14 at the Crawford County Courthouse in Meadville. Applications will be accepted through March 31 with grant awards expected to be announced in April, Norwood said.

—For more information: Contact Samantha Travis at the Crawford County Planning Office at (814) 333-7341 or by email: stravis@co.crawford.pa.us.

