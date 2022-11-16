County sets $500,000 aside for death penalty case

Nov. 16—ANDERSON — In anticipation of spending for the death penalty case of the killing of Elwood police officer Noah Shahnavaz, Madison County has started to allocate funding.

Defendant Carl Roy Webb Boards II is charged with the murder of Shahnavaz in July, and the Madison County prosecutor's office is seeking the death penalty.

The Madison County Council on Tuesday approved a $500,000 appropriation from the county's Rainy Day fund for trial expenses.

The county prosecutor's office and public defender's office each was allocated $200,000, and the court system was allocated $100,000.

Auditor Rick Gardner said using the Rainy Day Fund to fund the case gives the county the ability to pay for a capital case.

He said the $500,000 was used to begin paying bills related to the case.

Gardner said that appropriation expires Dec. 31.

Council President Ben Gale said the $500,000 could be appropriated again in January.

Chief Deputy Prosecutor Andrew Hanna said state law requires two public defenders for Boards; they are paid at an hourly rate.

He said the costs include expert witnesses and transcripts.

Hanna said most of the costs will be incurred by the defense attorneys, who can hire investigators and other expert witnesses.

The death penalty case of Frederick Baer in 2006 cost the county about $400,000.

Boards' attorneys have requested a change of venue for the trial out of Madison County; Madison Superior Court Division 3 Judge Andrew Hopper has not ruled on it.

The prosecutor's office has proposed selecting a jury from outside of Madison County and bringing them to Anderson for the trial.

In other business: The council gave final approval to $2.5 million in American Rescue Plan funds to provide county employees a bonus.

The bonus amounts are $1,000 for employees working less than 29 hours; $2,000 for employees working 28 to 39 hours; and $3,000 for all full-time employees.

Councilman Mikeal Vaughn said because employees were not receiving a pay increase in 2023, the bonus is needed.

"We're competing with the private sector," he said. "Losing too many people can be bad for taxpayers. We have to take care of our employees."

Councilman Anthony Emery said the bonus will be paid in a lump sum to assist with paying bills, holiday and other expenses.

"This is a substantial amount for employees."

The county hopes to provide the bonus payment to employees by the end of the year.

Auditor Gardner said since 2016, the county has stabilized expenditures and reduced the debt from $14.2 million in 2018 to $6.8 million this year.

He said in 2021 that the county's Rainy Day Fund balance was $36,363 and would end this year with a balance of $5.8 million.

