County settles nearly $400K wrongful death claim by Boron family whose son was restrained by deputies

Apr. 22—The family of a Boron man who died after Kern County sheriff's deputies knelt on him as he lay prone during an arrest settled their wrongful death lawsuit last week against Kern for nearly $400,000, according to the family's attorney.

Many facts surrounding Nicholas Lovett's case are disputed — such as where deputies pressed themselves into Lovett, 29, and for how long — and were going to be litigated during a trial set to begin this month. Even medical professionals who may have been called to testify in this case offered different opinions about deputies' role in Lovett's December 2017 death.

A settlement for $395,000 was reached right before opening statements were scheduled to begin and it was approved by the Kern County Board of Supervisors during their meeting last week, said Michael Carrillo of Carrillo Law Firm LLP. The case parallels local and national instances in which law enforcement officers apply their weight onto a person who is struggling and crying out for help, and the person dies.

The county counsel did not respond to a request for comment about paying out taxpayer dollars and why the county settled the case rather than proceeding to trial.

But no matter how much money Lovett's family receives, their world will never be the same.

"I am very disappointed we did not go to trial and the cops were not held accountable for what they did," Rhonda Hagood, Lovett's mother, said Friday. "Justice was not served and our lives will never be the same."

THE INCIDENT

It all started on Dec. 13, 2017, when sheriff's deputies Nick Evans and Todd Newell responded to a 911 call placed by Lovett's grandmother, who said her grandson ingested drugs and grabbed himself inappropriately, according to a trial brief filed by the county.

Deputies heard other reports that Lovett was behaving "erratically, hallucinating, and was running around their vehicles and banging on their windows and yelling," the county counsel wrote. This 911 call morphed from a welfare check into a report of criminal activity after neighbors said Lovett threatened them while under the influence, according to the county's trial brief.

A witness, Joshua Cowley, saw Lovett was sweating, pacing and continually holding fingers up to his neck as if to check his pulse, the defendants wrote. Lovett told Cowley he was going to die, had taken methamphetamine and to call 911, the county added.

Deputies happened upon Lovett in the 24400 block of Joshua Avenue and Newell ordered Lovett onto his knees to arrest him because he was larger than both deputies, the county said in its trial brief.

Lovett knelt on the ground, but then lay on the ground, with his face toward the pavement. Each deputy attempted to pull out Lovett's arms from underneath him, the county stated. While trying to handcuff him, deputies placed their weight on Lovett, both sides wrote in their trial briefs.

Disputes have arisen over what happened next.

The county contends in its trial brief that deputies never pressed their entire body weight into Lovett, and only did so for a few seconds on Lovett's shoulder, buttocks and leg.

Carrillo, the attorney for the Lovett family, wrote in his trial brief both deputies placed their entire weight on Lovett's back, causing him to have difficulty breathing. Another deputy placed a baton or flashlight under Lovett's neck as he lifted his upper body and head to breathe, the plaintiffs said in their trial brief.

Lovett began screaming deputies were going to kill him, both parties wrote.

Deputies told Lovett they weren't going to kill him and he needed to stop fighting, the county stated. Lovett kicked a deputy in the head and one of the deputies used pepper spray on his face, but it didn't affect Lovett, the county added.

Hagood, Lovett's mother, told The Californian she watched her son run up and down the streets and he couldn't lie still after adrenaline coursed through him. She added Lovett accidentally kicked a deputy, and another pepper-sprayed her son while saying "this is what you get for kicking my partner," Hagood said. She left the area, loosing it after her son was pepper-sprayed.

Lovett eventually became unresponsive.

"The deputies waited approximately one minute after Lovett stopped moving before turning him over on his back," the plaintiffs wrote in their trial brief. "The deputies didn't attempt to resuscitate Lovett."

However, the county wrote deputies placed Lovett on his side and "cleared his airway." Deputy Evans was a trained paramedic, the county added.

Deputies didn't have body-worn cameras, the county wrote. Firsthand accounts differ as well.

One neighbor said the struggle lasted 10 minutes, though the county said a video shows a four-minute interaction. Another neighbor said she saw a deputy hold a baton or flashlight under Lovett's neck while putting a knee on his back and pulling his head back, the county stated in its trial brief.

Another neighbor said a deputy put a knee on Lovett's head, the trial brief added.

Medical experts disagreed about Lovett's cause of death. A defense medical expert sided with the Kern County coroner's office, which said Lovett died from a heart attack, from methamphetamine intoxication and an enlarged heart. Contributing factors included obesity and struggling with deputies.

The plaintiff's expert said Lovett died from asphyxia by chest compression, caused by the "prone restraint" applied by deputies.

"Lovett was unarmed and did not pose a threat to anyone or any property," the plaintiff stated.

Asked why he settled the case, Carrillo, the attorney, told The Californian trials are always risky and Lovett's family has been dealing with this case for a long time.

"We hope that officers in Kern County are much better-trained," he noted. His co-counsel included Dale K. Galipo, a Woodland Hills-based attorney.

LOVETT'S FAMILY

Lovett's death hit the Boron community very hard, said Nathan Hagood, Lovett's brother.

Boron is a small town in which everyone knows each other. Lovett was known for his kindness, sense of humor, outgoing nature and for being happy, Nathan Hagood, 22, added.

"He was an amazing person, who just had a drug problem," he noted.

Lovett aspired to be a chef, perhaps learning how to cook well from his grandmother, Rhoda Hagood said. She misses him cooking dinner for her, spending the holidays together, getting hugs and his massages.

"It's been five years since I've had a massage," Rhonda Hagood said. "He was the last person — it felt like heaven."

Lovett didn't have to give her massages, she added. But, he did because that's how much he loved his mom.

Lovett is survived by his mother Rhonda Hagood, father Doug Lovett and brother Nathan Hagood.

Ishani Desai can be reached at 661-395-7417. Follow her on Twitter: @_ishanidesai.