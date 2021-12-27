County Sheriff to continue jail transport for those accused of violent crimes amid outcry

The Marion County Sheriff's Office will continue to transport people accused of violent crimes to the county jail despite an announcement earlier this month that it would stop the service for the county's independent police departments.

The move, announced Monday, comes one week after officials from Beech Grove, Speedway, Southport, Lawrence and Cumberland spoke out against the planned stop to the arrestee transportation service, which the sheriff's office had done for more than a decade. The sheriff's office earlier in December said the county's independent police departments would have to transport their own inmates to the county jail starting Jan. 1.

The sheriff's office at the time said it would also stop staffing Eskenazi Hospital for those who are arrested and in need of medical assistance.

But the office will now continue "24-hour arrestee transportation within the excluded cities and towns if the individual is arrested for a violent crime by an on-duty officer," according to the joint announcement from the sheriff's office and law enforcement officials from the five municipalities.

The sheriff will also continue to guard people accused of violent crimes admitted to Eskenazi for treatment.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the county's largest department, plans to transport its own arrestees, the sheriff's office told IndyStar. IMPD did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

"The agreement today should rectify many of the concerns brought forward by those communities and their respective municipal administrations," the announcement said.

The original plan to stop the jail service was the result of a budgetary dispute between the Indianapolis city controller and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office over funding for Mayor Joe Hogsett’s new Community Justice Campus.

Chief of Police for the Lawrence Police Department David Hoffmann speaks during a press conference at the Beech Grove City Hall, Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021 in Beech Grove. Town leaders and police chiefs of Lawrence, Beech Grove, Southport, Speedway and Cumberland speak about the impact of announced changes in jail transport and hospital detention services currently provided by the Marion County Sheriff's Department.

The sheriff's office had said reductions to its adopted budget for 2022 meant it had to eliminate the service, blaming Indianapolis Controller Ken Clark for failing to "properly consider the financial impact to the excluded cities and town.”

City officials, however, told IndyStar the reductions to help fund the campus did not include staff who transport arrestees and attributed the decision to a "misunderstanding." The sheriff's office, Sheriff Kerry Forestal said earlier this year, would use staff who previously drove transport vans to fill vacancies.

“The Marion County Sheriff’s Office has long reported critical staffing difficulties and the fact that no other sheriff’s office in the state is saddled with the costs of arrestee health care and transportation — costs the Sheriff has no ability to control,” the office said in a statement to IndyStar last week. “The MCSO’s transition to the Community Justice Campus (CJC) will double the number of inmates for which we provide direct oversight. The most recent Controller-directed budgetary process simply did not fund enough MCSO staff to handle this significant increase and perform arrestee services.”

But leaders from Marion County's independent municipalities said the short-notice move to end the jail transport would strain their own staff. If their officers had to transport their own arrestees to the county jail, officials from the police departments said, it would take an officer off the street and create a “substantial public safety risk” to Marion County.

“This is an example of a sharp reduction in the services and an erosion of public safety at a time when records are being shattered in the realm of violent crime and criminal homicides in our county,” Lawrence Police Chief David Hofmann told reporters.

Under Monday's agreement, the sheriff's office and the police departments will form the Marion County Public Safety Coalition, which "will attempt to tear down silos by organizing quarterly meetings, promoting open and clear lines of communication, and impartially advancing common-sense measures to curb crime."

The agencies will also meet every six months to "review arrestee service effectiveness and affordability." They called on the Indianapolis controller to look into "long-term solutions" to fund the independent police departments to do their own jail transport and allow police at Eskenazi to apply for overtime.

The release also suggested Eskenazi look into "expanding their non-law enforcement security staff" to assist arrestees experiencing a mental health crisis.

"These people are in a hospital setting, often against their will, and need professional healthcare," according to the announcement. "They are not best served by police officers arresting them at the hospital for criminal offenses stemming from a medical issue."

IndyStar reporter Amelia Pak-Harvey contributed.

Contact Lawrence Andrea at 317-775-4313 or landrea@indystar.com. Follow him on Twitter @lawrencegandrea.

