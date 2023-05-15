County sheriff, state police investigating stolen pride flags

A rainbow pride flag flies on a flag pole.

DUNHAM HILLS — The Livingston County Sheriff's Department is investigating an incident in which a pair of pride flags were stolen from a home, one of which was found burned.

On the border of Livingston and Oakland counties, in Hartland Township and Highland Township, a home in the subdivision of Dunham Hills reported two pride flags stolen.

On Saturday, April 15, the homeowners noticed the pride flag on their back deck was missing, they told police. Later, the flag was found burned and in pieces on the nearby public beach.

The homeowners put up another pride flag, which was once again stolen on April 22.

The first theft is being investigated by the Livingston County Sheriff's Department and the second is being investigated by the Michigan State Police, according to Livingston County Sheriff Mike Murphy. The home did not have security cameras installed, so there's no footage that would identify the suspect(s).

According to a story published by Got It Going On News, the homeowners (who didn't wish to be named) received a note in their mailbox on April 17 with a meme in which one person holding a tuba covers the head of another person standing against the wall. In the note, the tuba was labeled “LGBT propaganda,” and the person against the wall was labeled “me trying to live my life.”

Murphy said the note was not reported to police and isn't part of the investigation.

Murphy added the case will likely be closed unless someone comes forward with more information. Without a suspect, he said, there's no way to confirm whether the theft was motivated by hate.

Just weeks ago, founder of Livingston Integrity Julie Ohashi reported a swastika spray-painted on a tree near her home, also near the home where the pride flags were stolen. The incident is being investigated by the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office and is not believed to be connected to the pride flag theft.

Ohashi said the FBI was also contacted, but the agency could neither confirm nor deny it was investigating when asked by GIGO News.

Murphy said anyone with information about the pride flag incident should call 517-546-2440 or the Michigan State Police at 810-227-1051.

