County studies whether to secede from California
Officials in one of Southern California's largest counties will soon begin studying whether to break free and form a new state (Dec. 15) (AP video by Eugene Garcia)
Officials in one of Southern California's largest counties will soon begin studying whether to break free and form a new state (Dec. 15) (AP video by Eugene Garcia)
Delivery drivers, hiking aficionados and moms alike turn to these affordable boots to make it through wet and cold winters.
A San Bernardino County community continues its search for justice after a 15-year-old boy was shot and killed at a Halloween house party.
The November elections saw Californians continue to embrace progressive leadership, but voters in one of the state’s most populous counties are so frustrated with this political direction that they voted to consider seceding and forming their own state. An advisory ballot proposal approved in San Bernardino County — home to 2.2 million people — directs local officials to study the possibility of secession. The razor-thin margin of victory is the latest sign of political unrest and economic distress in California.
It's time to admit we're all guilty of these...View Entire Post ›
A coast-to-coast storm that brought strong tornadoes to the South and blizzard conditions to the northern Plains this week will be followed by a bitter blast of cold air that will plunge temperatures below zero in some spots of the nation through the weekend and into next week.
A Black high-ranking Miami police officer is suing the city and former police captain Javier Ortiz on allegations of fostering a racist and sexist environment, per the Miami Herald. The suit claims Ortiz and a former police chief demoted her in a concerted effort to humiliate her and undermine her authority.
The pair face each other on Saturday.
Large amounts of rain and snow pummeled the region on and off for two weeks, with a strong storm over the weekend.
“If you want to talk about who’s really abusing and grooming children…we all know it ain’t the queens,” one person said during public comment.
Portugal coach Fernando Santos has quit, the Portuguese soccer federation announced Thursday, after eight years in the job and five days after Portugal’s exit from the World Cup in the quarterfinals. The 68-year-old Santos reached an amicable agreement with the federation to leave two years before his contract ends, a statement said. The federation named no replacement for Santos and said it was starting its search.
European Union leaders sought ways Thursday to stand up to the United States over its new green technologies plan that they say unfairly discriminates against Washington's best global ally and demanded the same concessions as American free trade partners Canada and Mexico. EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that “we also, on the European side, need to act to ensure that the European Union keeps its global leadership in the clean tech sectors.” “I believe in healthy rules of the game when there is fair competition and everybody accepts the rules,” French President Emmanuel Macron said.
German cars are always spectacular.
Stocks took a major hit on Thursday after a recent report showed retail sales slowed in November.
STORY: Binance says big cash outflows have stopped, and deposits are even flowing back in. Boss Changpeng Zhao, or CZ, tweeted Wednesday (December 14) that “things seem to have stabilised”. His comments come after reports of huge withdrawals. Data firm Nansen said Tuesday (December 13) that $1.9 billion was pulled out of Binance in 24 hours. It later added that users had withdrawn $3.7 billion over seven days. Now CZ says funds are flowing back, and he sought to downplay the scale of the earlier withdrawals. He said Tuesday’s figure wasn’t especially big, not even among the top five days for the firm. Crypto exchanges have come under scrutiny following the collapse of FTX, and the arrest of former boss Sam Bankman-Fried. Binance had sought to reassure investors over its finances by publishing a report from auditors. It also insisted that it always had more than enough funds to cover any withdrawal requests. The firm was already facing legal pressures. It’s the subject of a U.S. probe into its compliance with money laundering laws and sanctions.
The Senate on Thursday passed a short-term funding bill that punts Friday’s government shutdown deadline through next week as negotiators race to patch together a larger government funding deal for fiscal 2023. The Senate voted 71-19 to pass the continuing resolution (CR), sending the legislation to President Biden for approval after it passed the House…
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is calling on legislators to do away with the state’s runoff system for general elections, arguing that the process places too heavy a burden on voters and election officials. “Georgia is one of the only states in [the] country with a General Election Runoff,” Raffensperger, a Republican, said in…
(Bloomberg) -- Texas is bracing for a blast of arctic conditions just 22 months after a deadly freeze knocked power out for millions of homes and businesses in the Lone Star State.Most Read from BloombergTrump Hawks Superhero NFT Trading Cards as Crypto Universe ImplodesIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?Elon Musk’s Tesla Share Sales Approach the $40 Billion MarkUS Stocks Drop for a Second Day; Oil Snaps Rally: Markets WrapTemperatures in Odessa, in the heart of Texas’s Pe
This can’t be what the NFL’s schedule-makers and ESPN executives had in mind. When the league’s slate of prime-time games came out in the spring, a mid-December matchup between the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams and the three-time defending NFC North champion Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field sounded like TV ratings gold. Although both teams are still mathematically in playoff contention, the Rams are assured a sub-.500 record, and the Packers could win out and still miss the postseason for the first time under coach Matt LaFleur.
A Nevada wildflower was declared endangered at the only place it's known to exist — on a high-desert ridge where a lithium mine is planned to help meet growing demand for electric car batteries, U.S. wildlife officials announced Wednesday. The Fish and Wildlife Service's formal listing of Tiehm's buckwheat and its accompanying designation of 910 acres (368 hectares) of critical habitat for the 6-inch-tall (15-centimeter-tall) flower with yellow blooms raises another potential hurdle for President Joe Biden's “green energy” agenda. With an estimated remaining population of only about 16,000 plants, the service concluded that Tiehm's buckwheat is on the brink of extinction.
KDKA's John Shumway is back and he spoke with an AHN dietitian about a new study that found changing your diet could be a way to prevent Alzheimer's Disease later in life.