County studies whether to secede from California

STORY: Binance says big cash outflows have stopped, and deposits are even flowing back in. Boss Changpeng Zhao, or CZ, tweeted Wednesday (December 14) that “things seem to have stabilised”. His comments come after reports of huge withdrawals. Data firm Nansen said Tuesday (December 13) that $1.9 billion was pulled out of Binance in 24 hours. It later added that users had withdrawn $3.7 billion over seven days. Now CZ says funds are flowing back, and he sought to downplay the scale of the earlier withdrawals. He said Tuesday’s figure wasn’t especially big, not even among the top five days for the firm. Crypto exchanges have come under scrutiny following the collapse of FTX, and the arrest of former boss Sam Bankman-Fried. Binance had sought to reassure investors over its finances by publishing a report from auditors. It also insisted that it always had more than enough funds to cover any withdrawal requests. The firm was already facing legal pressures. It’s the subject of a U.S. probe into its compliance with money laundering laws and sanctions.