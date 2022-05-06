County sues Macon motel, claiming it’s a ‘public nuisance’ after 600 emergency calls

Macon-Bibb County is suing the owners and management of a motel on Harrison Road after more than 600 emergency calls were made regarding the business over the past six years.

County officials announced in a press release they had filed a lawsuit in superior court against Bridgeview Inn and Suites. The lawsuit, which does not yet appear in the court’s digital filing system, claims the motel is a public nuisance and calls on the owners and management to fix, or “abate,” the nuisance.

The emergency calls, according to the county, were placed between February 2016 and March 2022 and included calls about drug crimes, armed robbery, rape and “other illicit activity.”

“There must be action taken by the owners here and at properties just like it to end the illegal activity, to stop being a breeding ground of violence and drug usage,” Mayor Lester Miller said in a press release. “We can’t keep continuing to respond to the same spot repeatedly and having our public safety resources constantly diverted from other areas of town.”

The county is asking for the property to be declared a public nuisance, the superior court to prohibit the motel owners and management from continuing to allow said nuisance and for the court to award the county “requested equitable and declaratory relief.”

Macon-Bibb County officials have filed a lawsuit against the owners and management of Bridgeview Inn & Suites on Harrison Road in Macon, alleging the motel is a public nuisance.

“Improving public safety is our community’s top priority, and we have the legal basis to force businesses to take the necessary steps to stop being centers of this dangerous activity,” Miller said.

The motel sits along Eisenhower Parkway east of Interstate 475 in an area rife with low-rate lodgings, many of which law enforcement officials have characterized as havens for drug sales and prostitution.