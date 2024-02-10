County Supervisor Jim Desmond raises concerns over SDG&E fixed rate fee

SAN DIEGO (FOX 5/KUSI) — A new billing system is set to roll out next year that would charge SDG&E customers a flat rate fee based on their household income.

The California legislature passed the law in 2022 and now officials are just starting to understand the far-reaching effects.

“I really do not see how having a fixed rate price for something you don’t even use is fair to anyone,” San Diego County Supervisor Jim Desmond said.

The law would force a flat rate on everyone in California, even if they didn’t use any power from the grid.

“So if you put in solar and you are able to use all solar all-year round and you don’t buy any electricity from SDG&E in San Diego County, you are still going to paying this fixed rate fee,” Desmond said.

‘Hold on to what you love.’ All five Marines killed in helicopter crash identified

The flat rates would be levied based on income levels with the lowest rate costing an extra $34 a month for those making less than $69,000 per household and the highest paying $128 a month for those making over $180,000 per household.

SDG&E released a statement saying, “Make no mistake, a fixed charge will promote more equity and provide bill assistance for disadvantaged and low-income Californians who are struggling the most. As California transitions to our clean energy future, it’s vital that we do not leave communities behind. We urge lawmakers to stand with low-income and disadvantaged families.”

There are now at least 21 legislators who voted for the bill who are trying to retract it.

“A lot of people were taken by surprise that they voted for this bill and now 21 of them that did vote in favor are saying woah, woah, woah, we didn’t really know it was really in there,” Desmond said.

If it does not get repealed, it will go into effect Jan. 1, 2025.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego & KUSI News.