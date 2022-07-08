County SWAT Team arrests Alexandria man

Jul. 8—ALEXANDRIA — The Madison County Sheriff's Department SWAT team arrested an Alexandria man Thursday on charges including intimidation by use of a deadly weapon.

Antonio Lamont Johnson, 39, faces two felony counts of intimidation and a misdemeanor count of invasion of privacy.

Johnson had been arrested in May on charges of strangulation and domestic battery.

Deputies were dispatched at 12:04 p.m. Thursday to the 1300 block of West Fourth Street after a report of a man threatening neighbors with a gun. When police arrived, the man had barricaded himself inside the house and would not allow deputies inside the residence, according to Major Joey Cole.

Cole said the SWAT team arrived on the scene at 2:30 p.m. and contacted the suspect by telephone at 3:38 p.m. A couple of minutes later, Johnson surrendered and was arrested without incident.

Deputies obtained a search warrant and found an airsoft gun, which is believed to have been used to threaten neighbors during the incident.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.