County SWAT team nabs Maryland fugitive

Sep. 28—The Glynn County Police SWAT team targeted and descended on a vehicle in southern Glynn County at around sunrise Tuesday, capturing a fugitive wanted for attempted murder in Maryland, according to a police department press release.

In addition to arresting Joseph Kyle Kirby, police arrested two women who were in the vehicle on drug charges during the "controlled traffic stop" at U.S. Hwy. 17 and Andy Tostensen Road, the report said.

Kirby, 53, is being held in the Glynn County Detention Center as a fugitive from justice out of Maryland, jail records show. County police say they also charged Kirby with possession of methamphetamine and the powerful narcotic buprenorphine.

Additionally, police arrested Kara Lee Keene, 37, and Bonnie Lee Strickland, 42, and charged each with possession of meth buprenorphine, jail records show.

Authorities with the Maryland Department of Public Safety contacted county police recently, informing local officials that Kirby was living in the county. Kirby is wanted in that state for attempted murder, assault with intent to maim and robbery with a deadly weapon, authorities said.

"Mr. Kirby has a violent criminal history with numerous other felony arrests and was identified in law enforcement databases as armed and dangerous with violent tendencies," police said.

As a result, the county SWAT team devised a plan to safely capture Kirby, police said. SWAT team members identified the vehicle he was driving and executed the traffic stop at 7 a.m. Tuesday, police said.

Police said Kirby, Keene and Strickland all were in possession of meth and narcotics.

Waycross police assisted in the operation, police said.