County takes custody of neglected dogs. Owner needs permission to own animals in future.

Marion County Animal Services now has custody of several dogs recently removed from a Summerfield residence because they were being kept in filthy and deplorable conditions.

A county attorney filed a joint stipulation resolving the matter. The dogs' owner and her daughter agreed to "release the care, custody, control and ownership of the animals" that were taken from their property to Marion County Animal Services. The home is located in the 14200 block of Southeast 91st Terrace in Summerfield.

Both women were ordered to pay $595.32 to Marion County Animal Services for the dogs' care, according to the court filing.

In addition, the women "will not own, posses, or care for any animals of any kind in the future without first seeking permission from Marion County Animal Services or the Court and not before payment of the costs owed to Marion County Animal Services," the joint stipulation says.

Several dogs were seized from this Summerfield home. The dogs' owner was arrested on animal cruelty charges.

Also, "Marion County Animal Services shall have the right to reasonable inspections to occur every thirty (30) days for the next twenty-four (24) months. Respondents shall cooperate with Marion County Animal Services, and shall neither impede nor hinder the inspection of the premises," the document states.

The order was signed by County Judge Lori Cotton.

Background of the case

On Aug. 18, a 53-year-old woman was arrested on a warrant and charged with animal torture/inflict pain/serious physical injury death or animals torment/deprive/mutilate/kill. The Star-Banner is not releasing the name of the arrested woman or her daughter due to the nature of the case.

The woman's arrest report notes that when a sheriff's deputy and an animal services investigator went to the residence, they found a deceased dog inside a plastic tote. The investigators were told that other dogs had attacked and killed the animal.

The officials wanted to conduct a well-being check on animals inside the home, but the woman told them they had to get a search warrant. Authorities were able to obtain one and returned to the residence.

Inside the residence, they reported, there was an overwhelming smell of "dog feces and urine," according to the arrest report. Seven dogs were seized. The report said there were "feces and urine covering the entire floor of the residence, on the walls at least five feet in height, on top of the couch and on the bed."

The dogs were described as male and female lab mix, lab/poodle mix and mixed breed. They had various parasites that could be transferred to humans, the report states.

