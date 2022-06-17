County treasurer's son one of two found dead in Frackville

Jun. 17—The son of Schuylkill County Treasurer Linda Yeich was one of two people found dead Thursday at a home in Frackville.

Frackville Borough police are investigating the incident.

The Schuylkill County Communications Center received a call at 9:01 a.m. for an incident, and the Schuylkill County Coroner's Office was dispatched by 9:30 a.m. to 28 N. Fourth St. A state police forensic unit also responded.

"It looks like it was a murder-suicide," Deputy Coroner Andrew Szczyglak said Thursday afternoon.

He said a man and a woman, who were boyfriend and girlfriend, were dead from gunshot wounds and that family members, whom he did not identify, discovered the bodies.

Szczyglak identified the deceased as David Zerby, 33, and Megan Beury, 34.

Schuylkill County Coroner Dr. David J. Moylan III, Chief Deputy Coroner Dr. Joseph Webber and deputy coroners Albert Barnes and Brad Wood were also on scene.

CT scans were subsequently done at the Simon Kramer Cancer Institute, New Philadelphia. Moylan said afterward that both victims died of a gunshot wound to the head and that he was not ruling on the manner of death — suicide or homicide — as police had to conduct their investigation.

Police Chief Paul Olson didn't have additional information Thursday.

This is the second tragedy Yeich has endured while in office. In June 2017, Gary Marchalk, Yeich's husband at the time, was found dead in his home in Barnesville. His son, Michael D. Marchalk, was charged with killing his father and was found guilty of third-degree murder, access device fraud, theft and possessing an instrument of crime. He was sentenced in January 2019 to 24 1/2 to 50 years in state prison for the murder.

The Schuylkill County Parcel Locator lists Linda L. and Gary D. Marchalk as one of the owners of the property at 28 N. Fourth St.

