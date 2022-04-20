County to vie for state grants to establish mental health public defender's office

Nueces County's most disadvantaged defendants could soon have an office dedicated to their representation in court.

County commissioners on Tuesday heard a presentation from the Board of District Court Judges about grants offered by the Texas Indigent Defense Commission. If afforded, the county could get more than $14.2 million over six years to create a mental health public defender's office.

That office, which would represent defendants who can’t afford to hire attorneys themselves, could improve indigent defense quality, constitutional compliance and accountability while boosting efficiency and reducing costs for jail and court operations, according to a TIDC study of Nueces County.

That study, which was requested by District Judge Missy Medary, contends the new office would help alleviate the county's overcrowded jail and court backlog.

More: $20 million of public improvement projects planned for Corpus Christi

In what many in the meeting referred to as an unprecedented show of support for the effort, district judges, defense attorneys and county commissioners all voiced their support for applying for the grant and establishing the Nueces County Public Defender's Office.

"Why are all judges on board with this? Because we have a problem. ... We need this," Medary told commissioners. "I believe we have a moral obligation to the mentally ill and I believe we have an obligation to the citizens of this county."

After more than two hours of discussion, commissioners voted to give the judges the green light to apply for the TIDC grants. The application has a May 1 deadline.

Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales opens the County Commissioners Court meeting in Corpus Christi, Texas, on April 19, 2022.

By the numbers

Two models were outlined in the Tuesday presentation. In addition to serving all defendants diagnosed with a mental illness or intellectual disability, Model 1 would see the office representing 15% of indigent cases. Model 2 would establish a larger office to service 25% of all indigent cases.

Annually, Model 1 would cost $3.2 million and Model 2 would be $3.6 million, according to the study. Commissioners voted to apply for the grants outlined for Model 2.

Story continues

The office could also reduce the costs of providing court-appointed attorneys for those defendants and remove the perception of influence between those attorneys and judges. County Auditor Dale Atchley told commissioners that appointing attorneys for defendants costs on average more than $3 million a year.

It is possible operations at the office could be established at no cost to the county for the first two years. That is because the county could be eligible for TIDC grants to address mental health and pandemic-related backlogs.

The study is based on the county receiving 100% funding for the office in years one and two. Starting in year three, the funding would wane until year seven. Then, the county would handle the entirety of the costs.

Planning Study, Nueces County PDO 2022 by callertimes on Scribd

Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales, who attended the monthly meeting of the judges earlier in the day to discuss the proposal, and the commissioners were all in favor of applying for the grant.

"I think that this is something that is essential for our community," Precinct 3 commissioner John Marez said. "I can't imagine that this program would ever fail for any reason other than mismanagement or underfunding."

Precinct 4 commissioner Brent Chesney, the only Republican on the court, asked questions about the funding for the project and eventual costs to the county in year seven and onward when the county would take on the full brunt of funding the office.

"We want to make a difference in people's lives. Sometimes, it'll cost a little bit to do that. Coming from the hard-right, fiscal conservative on the court, even I acknowledge that," Chesney said.

To the motion giving the judges the green light to apply for the grant, Chesney added instructions to county officials to begin seeking more grants and do more cost analysis for the project.

The human cost

Defense attorneys Lisa Greenberg and Terry Shamsie, a former Nueces County judge, also spoke in favor of the grant during the meeting's public comment period.

Both spoke of their personal experiences with clients — and their own family members — suffering from mental illness.

Shamsie appealed to commissioners to seize on the grant funding and the opportunity to address mental health issues, which he said affect families of all backgrounds and means.

"Until it touches your individual lives, sometimes you just don't realize how serious it is," Shamsie said. "Mental health is a touchy topic. People don't want to address it. They want to avoid it, but it is a topic that enters every family."

Defense attorney and former Nueces County Judge Terry Shamsie speaks in favor of applying for a grant for an indigent defense mental health program at the Nueces County Commissioners Court in Corpus Christi, Texas, on April 19, 2022.

Greenberg brought with her the mother of a Portland man accused of killing his father in 2017. The defendant in that case, Andres "Andy" Jacob Mushel, was found not guilty by reason of insanity in January.

More: Prosecutors find Portland man not guilty by reason of insanity in 2017 incident

In lieu of a local public defender's office — which would employ attorneys who specialize in mental health issues and caseworkers to follow up with defendants — Greenberg said she had to navigate unknown territory to reach a just outcome for her client.

"I had to reinvent the wheel for years and I had to find all the evidence that was missed with mental illness," Greenberg said. "I want it to be a place for people to ask for help. I'm hoping that telling you Andy's story matters."

'We have a problem'

The presentation comes at a time when Nueces County district courts are contending with a court backlog and the Nueces County Jail is overcrowded.

More: Nueces County has an overpopulated jail and a court backlog. Here's what's being done.

The county's active felony cases went from 3,003 on March 1, 2020, to 4,641 on June 30, 2021, which represents a 54.5% increase. There were 6,989 more active criminal cases — including felonies and misdemeanors — as of Aug. 31, 2021, compared to March 1, 2020, according to the Texas Indigent Defense Commission study.

That increase in criminal cases would likely, according to the study, qualify Nueces County for TIDC grant funding to address pandemic-related backlogs.

Medary said 25% of cases involve a defendant flagged by local health agencies for mental health issues.

The jail, as of April 1, was at 87.8% capacity with a total inmate population of 1,022, according to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards.

A graphic showing the inmate population of the Nueces County Jail from January 2021 through April 2022.

TCJS found the Nueces County Jail was non-compliant in June 2021. Then, an inspector stated inmates were kept in holding cells for more than 48 hours, a finding Sheriff J. C. Hooper attributed to overcrowding.

The jail has since regained compliance in part, Hooper said, because of arrangements with the Victoria and Aransas county jails to temporarily house up to 20 Nueces County inmates each when the jail population rises above 90%.

From July 2021 through February 2022, the county has been billed more than $300,000, according to invoices obtained by the Caller-Times in March.

Staff writer Kailey Hunt contributed to this article.

Chase Rogers covers local government and industry in South Texas. Contact him at chase.rogers@caller.com or on Twitter @chasedrogers. You can support local journalism with a subscription to the Caller-Times.

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: County to seek grants to start mental health public defendants office