County voting precincts have been reduced

Feb. 15—Pulaski County voters may not see any changes when they go to the polls in future elections, but they may notice a more streamline process and shorter wait times.

According to Pulaski County Election Coordinator Mark Vaught, the number of precincts in the Pulaski County area has been whittled down to 19 instead of the 56 from the previous countywide election. Fewer precincts will require less ballots and will greatly reduce paperwork for election workers.

"In the 2020 primary, [Pulaski County] had 168 different ballots," Vaught stated. "We'll probably have around 50 ballots in the next elections. By consolidating these [precincts], we're able to reduce the number of ballots we need or the number of actual ballot types that we need. Therefore we should be able to reduce the number of ballots as well, and make it easier on the voters."

Throughout the state, counties have been reducing their precincts by combining multiple precincts into one. In November of 2020, the state of Kentucky had a total of 3,692 precincts. In December of 2023, that number was reduced to 3,560. In January of this year, the number was reduced ever farther to 3,335.

Nothing will change for the voters. Vaught stated that they will still have the same number of ballot places and they will have the same number of people working the polls.

"It will not change anything from the voter standpoint," Vaught reiterated. "It will not change anything on the candidate standpoint. The only thing we'll do is make the county clerk's job a little bit easier to do because we'll have not as many ballots to maintain and take care of."

However, Vaught warned the Pulaski County Fiscal Court that this precinct streamlining will cost the county around $9,435. The county is reimbursed $255 by the state for each precinct and the 37 precincts eliminated.

Pulaski County Clerk Tim Price felt like the new precinct reduction will pay for itself in the long run, despite the initial $10,000 in lost election revenue.

"We don't know the real number because of the [eventual] savings that's going to be on the other side," Price sated. "This is new to us, so it is not an actual $10,000 loss. We can't give you a number yet because we don't know exactly how much we're going to be saving through our cost of other parts of the election by doing this. It's not just like the county's losing $10,000. We don't know the exact number, but it will save the county money in the long run for sure."

The new Oak Hill-Saline precinct will be made by the following past precincts: West Somerset, Saline, and Oak Hill.

The new Pulaski West precinct will be made by the following past precincts: Nancy, Harrison, Okalona, Naomi East, and Naomi West.

The new Pulaski Northwest precinct will be made by the following past precincts:Girdler, Hickory Nut, Ansel, Mt. Zion, and Fall Branch.

The new Science Hill precinct will be made by the following past precincts: Science Hill City, Science Hill County, Buncombe, and Norwood.

The new Huffaker-Harveys Hill precinct will be made by the following past precincts: Som Library and Som Huffaker.

The new Pulaski Northeast precinct will be made by the following past precincts: Price, Goodhope-Hazeldell, and Catron.

The new Caney Fork-Vaught precinct will be made by the following past precincts: Caney Fork, Vaught, and Som Saddlebrook.

The new Somerset City East precinct will be made by the following past precincts: Som City Hall, Som Rocky Hollow, and Som Meece Middle.

The new Somerset Southeast precinct will be made by the following past precincts: Som Langdon Street, Parker (West of 1247), Bourbon East, Ferguson, Gilliland, Som Mall, Som Grand, and Som South End.

The new Pulaski East precinct will be made by the following past precincts: Rush Branch, Parker (East of 914), Mark, Mayfield, Mt. Victory, and Colo.

The new Pulaski South precinct will be made by the following past precincts: Burnside City, Burnside County, West Burnside County, Gamblin, Bronston North, and Bronston South.

The new Bourbon precinct will be made by the following past precincts: Bourbon West and Som Neighborhood.

The following precincts will remain the same: Firebrook, Somerset Library, Estesburg, Eubank, Dallas, East Burnside County, and Sloans Valley.

The eight voter centers will still be available throughout the county at which any registered voter may cast their ballot. They include all four of the early voting locations:

—Hal Rogers Fire Training Center (180 Oak Leaf Lane).

—Rocky Hollow Recreational Center (142 South Central Avenue).

—South Kentucky RECC Community Room (200 Electric Avenue).

—Nancy Elementary School Gym (240 Ky. 196).

—Science Hill School (6007 North U.S. 27).

—Old Shopville gym (819 Mark Shopville Road).

—Oak Hill Baptist Church's gym (2135 Oak Hill Road).

—Jordan Christian Academy Fellowship Hall in Burnside (145 Lakeshore Drive).