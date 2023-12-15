County wants to buy Colonnade medical building on Sheridan Drive in Lancaster

LANCASTER − The Fairfield County commissioners this week agreed to buy the Colonnade Medical Office Building at 1550 Sheridan Drive if the state helps with the purchase price.

The asking price is $3.6 million, but the county wants the state to pay at least $600,000. The deadline for applying for state funds is in April.

County commissioner Steve Davis said the county is asking for state help to help better the county's return on investment.

A view of the exterior of the Colonnade Medical Building the Fairfield County Health Department is currently in on December 13, 2023 in Lancaster, Ohio.

Davis said Dr. Troy Edwards and his wife, Greer, own the building. He said he was not sure if others have an ownership stake in or not. He said the sellers know the sale won't go through without substantial state financial assistance.

The building houses the county health department and other non-county entities. The county pays $149,000 in rent and taxes annually.

Davis said it make sense for the county to buy the building instead of paying rent for the health department. He said the county has been trying for almost a decade to cut down on rent payments to about 20 entities and organizations in the county.

"We've done a tremendous amount of analysis and determined that over the longer horizon the voters and taxpayers are much better served if we cut that liability off and try to prepare for a more fiscally-responsible future where we're not just paying and paying and paying and paying and paying with never and end is sight to that expense stream," Davis said.

He also said it's possible some of the non-county entities would have to move if the county does buy the building. Davis said the county will be reserved in its comments about specific uses of the building for that reason.

"We don't really need to get everybody all nervous or anxious about our operational plan for something that is very contingent," he said. "So I don't want to get a lot of departments or entities up in arms and worried about their operational facility unnecessarily."

There is a $100,000 escrow pot put aside for the current owners should any current tenants leave due to the potential sale to help offset any losses.

Davis also said the building will need some renovation work if the sale goes through. He said the cost of that depends on what the county decides to use the building for.

jbarron@gannett.com

740-681-4340

Twitter: @JeffDBarron

This article originally appeared on Lancaster Eagle-Gazette: County wants to buy Colonnade building but wants state help on cost