County woman pleads to drug charge, probation violation

Jan. 10—A Cumberland County woman pleaded guilty to an information charging a drug-related offense and a probation violation and agreed to serve 150 days in jail at 30% as a Range 1 offender and must attend long-term in-house treatment.

Makenna Annalise Miller, 21, pleaded guilty to an information charging attempted possession of a Schedule I drug (mushrooms) with intent. She also pleaded guilty to a probation violation of a failed drug test and getting a new arrest.

The plea to attempted possession stems from a Sept. 22, 2021, arrest by Crossville Police Dets. Tyrel Lorenz and Koby Wilson who seized the mushrooms during a police encounter.

The agreement calls for 150 days in jail and that she be held in jail until an opening in a court-approved treatment program is found.

The remainder of the sentence will be served on supervised probation.

In other probation violation cases, the following took place:

Probation violations

—James Dakota Adams, probation violation hearing continued to Jan 19.

—Christopher Adam Bare, pleaded guilty to a probation violation of failed drug screen and is to serve the balance of a one-year sentence.

—Amber Dawn Bow, back in compliance of rules of probation, released on recognizance bond and to continue treatment program in Kentucky. Continued to March 4 for tracking.

—Bradley Dee Braziel, pleaded guilty to probation violations and is to serve one year in jail and then be released to house arrest supervision of community corrections for the balance of a nine-year sentence.

—Robert Stanley Davis, had probation violation of non payment converted to civil judgment if pursued and probation violation dismissed.

—William Edward Dodson, pleaded guilty to a probation violation of failed drug screen and new charges and is to serve the balance of a two-year sentence with credit for 29 days already served in jail.

—Andrea Nicole Haynes, forfeiture and capias issued for failure to appear for probation violation hearing, ten days in jail and ordered held for bond hearing.

—Jordyn Shae Howard, pleaded guilty to a probation violation of new charges and agreed to serve the balance of a two-year sentence at 30% as required by state law.

—Steve James Jagneaux, probation violation hearing continued to Feb. 4.

—Jerry Leon Jones, probation violation hearing continued to March. 4.

—Joshua Christopher Okon, probation violation based on payment of restitution; probation violation warrant dismissed with restitution eligible to be converted to civil judgment.

—Joe Levi Reagan, pleaded guilty to probation violations based on new charges an agreed to serve nine months in jail at 75 percent and then be returned to supervised probation.

—Cherie Lynn Reid, Public Defender's Office appointed to represent Reid and probation violation hearing continued to Feb. 4.

—Tracey Dene Sarrica, probation violation hearing continued to Feb. 4 with drug court application pending.

—Cameron Ashley Newport Sherrill, probation violation hearing continued to Feb. 4.

—Ronnie Lee Schubert Jr., Public Defender's Office appointed to represent Shubert and probation violation hearing continued to Jan. 12.

—Madisyn Paige Sims, Public Defender's Office appointed to represent Sims and probation violation hearing continued to Feb. 4.

—Timothy Lynn Skidmore, Public Defender's Office appointed to represent Skidmore and probation violation hearing continued to Feb. 4.

—Susan Denise Stokes, probation violation hearing continued to March 4.

—Matthew Glen Taylor, Ivy Mayberry appointed to represent Taylor and probation violation hearing continued to Feb. 4.

—Kimberly Sue Varney, Jeff Vires appointed to represent Varney an probation violation hearing continued to Feb. 4.

—David Allen Williams, forfeiture and capias issued for failure to appear for probation violation hearing, ten days in jail and ordered held for hearing.

—John Matthew Mace, pleaded guilty to a probation violation of new charges and agreed to serve the balance of a two-year sentence.

—Bryant Lewis Oakes, Public Defender's Office appointed to represent Oakes and probation violation hearing was continued to Jan. 12.

—Derrick James Pugh, Public Defender's Office appointed to represent Pugh and probation violation hearing continued to Feb. 4.

—Jammie Lynn Roberts, Public Defender's Office appointed to represent Roberts and probation violation hearing continued to Feb. 4.

4.

—Michelle Joyell South, Public Defender's Office appointed to represent South and probation violation hearing continued to Feb. 4.

4.

