County worker found dead under lawnmower that rolled down embankment, Missouri cops say

A St. Louis County worker was killed when a lawnmower he was operating rolled on top of him, Missouri cops say.

The employee was mowing Tuesday, Aug. 29, in the area of Maline Creek in Jennings, a northern suburb of St. Louis, according to the St. Louis County Police Department.

Police said they found the worker pinned under the large lawnmower in a body of water. The man, who KTVI reported was 44 years old, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

It’s believed he was operating the mower when it rolled down an embankment, pinning him underneath it, according to police.

Officers have not publicly identified the county worker. It’s unclear how long he was pinned before being discovered.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.

