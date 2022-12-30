County worker left his truck running in Florida. Suddenly, a woman jumped in, cops say

A Florida woman is about to enter 2023 with some legal trouble after cops say she carjacked an official truck on Tuesday.

According to a Facebook post from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 9:30 a.m., a Hillsborough County inspector left his work vehicle running as he conducted an inspection of a new residence.

During that time the suspect, later identified as McKenya Thomas, jumped in the cab “with the intention of stealing” the Ford F-150 pickup, said the Facebook release. The inspector attempted to stop the 22 year old woman, and a “struggle” ensued.

The inspector was ultimately thrown from the truck, sustaining “life-threatening injuries,” as Thomas fled the scene, authorities say. The county inspector was transported to Tampa General Hospital, listed in stable condition.

A description of the vehicle went out to surrounding law enforcement agencies, said the post. By 2 p.m., a Florida Highway Patrol trooper located the pickup in Madison County, about 200 miles north from the original location.

After a brief chase, the trooper conducted a precision immobilization maneuver, using the front bumper to tap the suspect’s rear bumper, causing it to spin out.

Thomas was arrested and booked into the Madison County jail. She was charged with carjacking, grand theft motor vehicle, reckless driving and two counts of resisting an officer.

“We’re grateful to our law enforcement partners who worked with us to locate and apprehend the suspect in this carjacking case,” said Hillsborough Sheriff Chad Chronister. “We are praying for the victim as he recovers from his injuries.”