County's historical association will produce a book to celebrate Lafayette's Bicentennial

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The older one gets the quicker time flies by.

Perhaps that’s why for many in Lafayette, it may come as a surprise that in 2025 the city of Lafayette officially will be 200 years old.

Not to mention that Tippecanoe County will also be turning a young 200 the following year, 2026.

To celebrate the Bicentennial of the city of Lafayette and Tippecanoe County, the Tippecanoe County Historical Association is currently producing a book that aims to share 200 historical stories from the last 200 years.

The goal of the book is to be a snapshot of the city’s and county’s history up to this point.

“It’s not just meant to tell the big things that you would expect to see like John Purdue, (William) Digby, it’s also smaller stories of people who have made an impact or events that made an impact on the last 200 years,” Claire Eagle, the executive director of Tippecanoe County Historical Association, said.

Claire Eagle, the executive director of Tippecanoe County Historical Association talks about the associations plans to create a book for the city's 200 years anniversary, on Tuesday, December 12, 2023, in Lafayette, Ind.

“It’s a book about the history of the community by the community.”

This aspect of the book is something Eagle and the team at the Tippecanoe County Historical Association feel passionate about, as they are asking for volunteers within the community to donate their time and minds for this community project.

“We have a suggested topic list, but we are also open if there is a writer who comes to us with an idea, we are open to holding those conversations,” Eagle said.

“For example, one of the things one of our volunteers is looking at is why is everything named what it is. We have all these things named after people that might not be as historically remembered like Purdue or Digby.

A statue of Gilbert du Motier, Marquis de Lafayette on top of the fountain in the Tippecanoe County's courthouse square, on Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023, in Lafayette, Ind.

“Some of the roads and buildings are named after people, and we are asking why are those buildings named after them. Like people drive down Earl Drive every day, but do they know why it’s called Earl Drive?”

For people who want to participate in this community event but are concerned about their writing or research skills, the team at the Tippecanoe County Historical Association will help volunteers produce a quality product for the community.

A sign outside of the Tippecanoe County Historical Association's historical center building, located at 522 Columbia Street, on Tuesday, December 12, 2023, in Lafayette, Ind.

“Each volunteer position requires on-site training, but no previous experience is required. Volunteers should have good communication skills, a willingness to learn, and feel comfortable talking to groups and children. All volunteer positions require training/ orientation sessions before service begins,” reads the volunteer portions of the Tippecanoe County Historical Association’s website.

For those who are uncertain what they might want to write about, the Tippecanoe County Historical Association can provide over 100 historical topics.

The topics are broken down into five historical categories from the pre-Lafayette to 1825 period, the 1825 to 1875 period, the 1875 to 1925 period, the 1925 to 1975 period, and finally the 1975 to 2025 period.

A photo of the Tippecanoe County courthouse, on Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023, in Lafayette, Ind.

A few examples of topics out of the hundreds are:

Wabash River Valley – Origins

Native American Tribes historically based in Tippecanoe

Digby – The River Rat, gambler, and Founding Father of Lafayette

The formation of Tippecanoe County

Stories from the Civil War

Underground railroad in Tippecanoe County

Major natural disasters – Blizzard of 1978

World War II homecoming stories

Rural gentrification

Tippecanoe County sports history – George Souders, a native of Tippecanoe, wins the Indianapolis 500

Railroad relocation project

“This project is not just events from the 19th century but we are also talking about the 20th century and we’re also talking about the last 25 years,” Eagle said. “It truly is 200 hundred years. It’s not just what happened in 1825.”

Eagle and the team at Tippecanoe County Historical Association are hoping to have the book published by the fall of 2025.

A photo inside of the Tippecanoe County Historical Association's historical center building, located at 522 Columbia Street, on Tuesday, December 12, 2023, in Lafayette, Ind.

They are currently accepting applications from community members who are interested in writing for the project and are expected to close that window by April 2024 or until they reach 200 stories.

For more information about the project, people can reach out to the Tippecanoe County Historical Association at 765-476-8411 or visit their website at www.tippecanoehistory.org.

And for those historians who may want to argue that Lafayette was founded in 2024, according to historians at Tippecanoe County Historical Association — William Digby purchased the land that Lafayette sits on in 1824, but the city was not officially plotted out until May of 1825, and the political organization of the county wasn’t ratified until 1826 by an act of the Indiana Legislature.

Noe Padilla is a reporter for the Journal & Courier. Email him at Npadilla@jconline.com and follow him on Twitter at 1NoePadilla.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Lafayette celebrates 200 years in 2025