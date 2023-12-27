County's third Christmas Day traffic crash claims life of Indian Harbour Beach man

A 26-year-old Indian Harbour Beach man was killed Christmas night after the sport utility vehicle he was driving veered off the road and into a pond in north Melbourne, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

It was the third traffic-related fatality reported in Brevard on the holiday.

The crash, which happened as motorists across the state crowded roadways for Christmas travel, took place about 8:52 p.m. Monday at the intersection of the Pineda Causeway and Wickham Road.

The driver was not identified. Investigators said the man was traveling northbound on Pineda Boulevard and was approaching Wickham Road when, for an unknown reason, the 2008 Toyota sport utility vehicle he was in rolled off the road.

The SUV went across Wickham Road and onto a grass shoulder before striking an embankment, rolling into a nearby pond and sinking, troopers reported.

Paramedics and Florida Highway Patrol troopers arrived on the scene and pulled the man from the water. The man was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Two other people — including a pedestrian struck in a hit and run near downtown Melbourne — were killed in separate crashes on Christmas Day in Brevard.

One crash happened at 12:18 a.m. Monday, Melbourne police said, after a 23-year-old pedestrian attempted to cross U.S. 1 near Strawbridge Avenue.

Police said the pedestrian was hit by an unknown driver traveling north on U.S. 1. The driver of the vehicle fled north on U.S. 1, police said. The pedestrian was taken to Holmes Regional Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

A second, unrelated fatal collision involving a pedestrian took place about 9:38 p.m. on Interstate 95 near the Brevard-Indian River County line, Florida Highway Patrol investigators said.

Troopers said a 43-year-old Roseland woman was struck and killed after getting out of a disabled vehicle on the darkened highway.

A Mitsubishi Outlander heading northbound near mile marker 160 struck the unnamed woman, whose vehicle was stopped in the center lane after an earlier crash, reports show. The driver of the Mitsubishi swerved to avoid the disabled vehicle, hitting the woman, troopers reported.

The woman was taken to Holmes Regional Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, reports show.

The unidentified Mitsubishi’s driver was not injured and remained at the site, investigators said.

Investigations continue in all three cases.

J.D. Gallop is a criminal justice/breaking news reporter at FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Gallop at 321-917-4641 or jgallop@floridatoday.com. Twitter: @JDGallop.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Indian Harbour Beach man dies in county's third fatal Christmas crash