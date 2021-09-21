Coup attempt fails in Sudan - state media

Abdalla Hamdok is Sudan's interim prime minister in the power-sharing deal created after long-term ruler Omar al-Bashir was toppled in 2019

State TV in Sudan has said a bid to overthrow the government has failed.

"There has been a failed coup attempt, the people should confront it," state media reported, but did not identify the plotters.

Reports from the capital city Khartoum and nearby Omdurman say there has been intense military activity, and bridges across the River Nile have been closed.

AFP quotes a government source saying the plotters had tried to take over the state media building but "they failed".

Video on social media appears to show armoured vehicles on city streets.

The government is reported to have said measures are being taken to contain the situation.

According to Reuters, military spokesman Mohamed Al Faki Suleiman says the interrogation of suspects will soon begin.

Two years ago, the country's long-term ruler Omar al-Bashir was toppled. A power-sharing agreement then established a government involving the military, civilian representatives and protest groups.