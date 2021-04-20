Coup for Kohl’s: Tommy on His Way

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Lisa Lockwood and David Moin
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Tommy is coming to Kohl’s.

This fall, Tommy Hilfiger’s men’s sportswear will land in more than 600 Kohl’s stores as well as on kohls.com with an expanded presence online, WWD has learned.

More from WWD

In 100 of the 600 Kohl’s stores, Tommy will have an “elevated” presentation, Kohl’s said. Those 100 locations will have more space and more fixturing than the other 500 or so Kohl’s locations, with the special fixtures bearing Hilfiger’s red, white and blue aesthetic.

Tommy Hilfiger joins the growing list of big brand names Kohl’s has been adding to its assortment, including Sephora, which is coming this fall, and recently Lands’ End, Cole Haan, Calvin Klein, Eddie Bauer and Toms. Kohl’s has been striving to build a reputation as a dominant destination for active, casual and beauty products.

Kohl’s chief executive officer Michelle Gass has been pressing ahead with a master plan to reinvigorate the retailer’s business and respond to changes forced upon the sector due to COVID-19 and changing consumer shopping patterns, in particular casualization, comfort wear and athleisure.

The plan involves innovating and forging new brand partnerships, among them with Amazon, whereby Amazon orders can be returned to Kohl’s locations. According to Kohl’s, the Amazon hookup has brought some additional traffic to the stores.

Kohl’s has also been forced to implement change due to pressures from activist shareholders. Last week, the retailer reached a pact with an activist group to remake its board, adding three new members and removing two current members.

”We are excited to partner with Tommy Hilfiger, one of the world’s most recognizable designer lifestyle brands, to bring their iconic assortment of casual essentials to our 65 million customers nationwide,” said Doug Howe, Kohl’s chief merchandising officer.

”Known for seamlessly blending premium styling, quality and value, the Tommy Hilfiger brand brings consumers aspirational and accessible apparel designed for everyday wear. The addition of Tommy Hilfiger further supports our continued work to evolve our brand portfolio to increase our relevancy with our loyal customers and bring new customers to Kohl’s.”

Kohl’s is introducing a major chunk of Hilfiger’s vast collection, including polos, quarter zip-up pullovers, button-down shirts, sweaters, comfort wear in tops and bottoms, denim styles, transitional jackets and puffer vests. In spring 2022, Tommy’s swimwear will also be part of the presentation.

Kohl’s indicated that more Tommy categories will follow, though the retailer didn’t cite which ones. Possibilities would include kids wear, women’s wear, footwear, fragrance and accessories. The Tommy Hilfiger brand, as well as Calvin Klein, is owned by PVH Corp. The Kohl’s website shows that it already carries Tommy Girl eau de toilette and Tommy Men’s cologne.

Kohl’s nationwide footprint and digital presence is expected to expand Hilfiger’s connection with consumers across the U.S. by offering innovative digital content and retail experiences.

While introducing Tommy Hilfiger products is a coup for Kohl’s, it’s not such good news for other retailers that compete against Kohl’s and are already selling Hilfiger’s men’s wear such as Macy’s, Belk and Amazon. (The women’s sportswear’s top accounts are Macy’s, Dillard’s and Amazon).

Hilfiger was traveling and couldn’t be reached for comment on what impact the Kohl’s distribution will have on his brand, which has tried to maintain an upscale image. Stefan Larsson, chief executive officer of PVH Corp., was also unavailable for comment as the company is in a quiet period. Martijn Hagman, CEO of Tommy Hilfiger Global and PVH Europe, and Avery Baker, president and chief brand officer of Hilfiger, were also unavailable for comment Monday night.

From 2007 to 2019, Hilfiger had an exclusive sportswear deal with Macy’s, but once that deal expired, the brand became free to expand its distribution to other department stores. Under the exclusive deal with Macy’s, Hilfiger phased out its distribution with other department stores and built up its assortment at Macy’s, which worked with the designer on brand extensions and improvements in the in-store presentation and marketing. Hilfiger continued to operate its own freestanding stores at that time and sold online at tommy.com. All product distributed through Hilfiger’s various licensees continued to be sold on a nonexclusive basis through Macy’s, as well as other accounts.

Today, the 35-year-old Hilfiger brand has a $9.2 billion retail business. The brand has successfully capitalized on celebrities, music and entertainment to keep the label current and top-of-mind with younger consumers. The company’s see-now-by-now initiative, which featured co-designers Gigi Hadid, Zendaya and Lewis Hamilton, proved to be a big win for the brand, which continues to push forward with initiatives such as 3D design, artificial intelligence, gaming, digital showrooms and sustainability and diversity practices.

The company started with men’s wear, which has always been its strength, and over the years has expanded to women’s wear, jeans, children’s, as well as such licensed products as underwear and fragrances. The brand, which has had its ups and downs over the decades, recovered from its problems in the late ’90s, when it was over-distributed and over-bloated as a result of trying to please Wall Street. While the U.S. operation was having problems, the European business was growing steadily and was positioned at a higher level. The company was taken private with Apax in May 2006 for $1.6 billion, and they cleaned up the distribution and started growing again. It was sold to PVH in 2010 for $3 billion, where the brand has continued to grow.

FOR MORE STORIES:

Board Shake-up: Kohl’s Reaches Pact With Activist Investors

Tommy Hilfiger Strikes Key Partnerships to Advance Underrepresented Communities in Fashion

Kohl’s Execs Refute Activist Claims and Proposals

Sephora Is Opening 260 More Stores in 2021, Including Sephora at Kohl’s

Tommy Hilfiger at 35: Still Revved Up and Rarin’ to Go

Tommy Hilfiger Has Avatars, Holograms at the Ready

Recommended Stories

  • Meituan Raises $10 Billion to Fight Alibaba in Grocery Arena

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese delivery giant Meituan has raised $9.98 billion from a record top-up placement and a convertible bonds sale as it doubles down on efforts to fight the likes of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. in newer areas such as online groceries.The nation’s third-largest internet company has sold 187 million shares in a top-up placement at HK$273.80 each, near the top end of its marketed range, and also raised $400 million from shareholder Tencent Holdings Ltd., according to terms of the deal obtained by Bloomberg News. The $7 billion new stock issuance is the largest-ever such sale by a Hong Kong-listed company, data compiled by Bloomberg show. Meituan has also sold $2.98 billion in zero-coupon convertible bonds.Meituan’s shares were volatile on Tuesday, trading up 1.2% as of 10:28 a.m. in Hong Kong, after having fallen as much as 1.8% earlier. The placement price represents a discount of 5.3% to the stock’s closing price Monday. The convertible bonds are divided in two tranches -- $1.48 billion six-year notes and $1.5 billion seven-year paper, the terms showed.“There were some rumors about the placement last week, now that overhang is gone,” said Steven Leung, executive director at UOB Kay Hian (Hong Kong) Ltd. “Demand for the placement was strong near the top end of the range. I heard the issue was taken up very quickly.”The stock and bond sales come as Meituan grapples with the cost of competing against the likes of Alibaba and Pinduoduo Inc. in newer spheres such as community e-commerce and online groceries. The company has warned it will remain in the red for several more quarters despite record revenues as it spends heavily on new initiatives.Meituan intends to use the proceeds from the offerings for technology innovations, including the research and development of autonomous delivery vehicles, drones delivery, and other cutting-edge technology, and general corporate purposes, the terms showed.“It makes sense to raise money to make more of a shift into autonomous delivery, seek to delve into more technology-focused areas especially under the backdrop of the anti-monopoly” drive, said Zhou Luyun, an analyst at Northeast Securities Co. in Shanghai. “The pricing shows that the market buys this blueprint.”Community buying is one of Meituan’s chief expansion areas, where buyers in the same neighborhood enjoy bulk discounts on fresh produce. But the firm faces entrenched competition from other Internet giants.All three main ratings agencies lowered their outlook on Meituan after it reported earnings last month, with S&P Global Ratings and Moody’s Investors Service saying that its large investments in community e-commerce would come at a heavy cost, generate negative free cash flow and dampen earnings.“After this placement, some short-term investors could sell the stock and shares could trade in a range of HK$250-HK$300 for a while,” said Paul Pong, managing director at Pegasus Fund Managers Ltd. “In the medium to longer term, online platform operators like Meituan and Tencent still have a solid growth outlook.”Meituan’s focus on developing fast-growing new businesses comes as China’s economic recovery has helped the world’s largest meal-delivery service increase orders, while its hotels and travel businesses have benefited from a rebound in domestic travel when the country reined in the pandemic.The company has begun using self-driving vehicles for grocery delivery in the Chinese capital since the Covid-19 outbreak last year, with at least 15,000 orders being completed so far, Wang Xing, the company’s chief executive officer, told analysts during a conference call in March. Wang said Meituan is also experimenting with how to deliver food using drones in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen.Tencent is delving deeper into Meituan at a time global investors are souring on the Chinese tech sector due to heightened regulatory scrutiny. Meituan had lost some $123 billion of its value from a Feb. 17 high through Monday, pummeled by fears that Beijing’s crackdown on Jack Ma’s Internet empire will expand beyond Alibaba and Ant Group Co. to engulf other sector leaders like Tencent and Meituan.“They are going into new areas including group purchases and those need a lot of capital and they need a war chest to compete,” said Kerry Goh, chief investment officer at Kamet Capital Partners Pte. “Valuations are still pretty decent compared to a year ago.”Bank of America Corp. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. are joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners for both the bond and equity offerings. CLSA Ltd. and UBS Group AG are also joint bookrunners for the top-up placement.(Updates Meituan’s share move in the third paragraph, adds another quote in the fourth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Montana man dies following attack by grizzly bear

    Investigators later shot and killed male bear near site of mauling

  • Idaho woman charged in ‘egregious’ case surrounding missing grandchild’s death

    Police say they found the child’s body in a car in Emmett.

  • Could Europe's most powerful soccer clubs effectively kill the World Cup?

    Things are complicated in the world of European soccer at the moment. The continent's most powerful clubs — Manchester United, Real Madrid, Inter Milan, and several others from England, Italy, and Spain — are attempting to form their own "Super League," much to the chagrin of their domestic leagues and UEFA, the sport's European governing body. Basically, it comes down to money; the venture would be lucrative for the clubs, and not so lucrative for the UEFA, leaving the two sides in an apparent standoff. The whole thing may wind up being a bluff by the clubs to get more money from UEFA's Champions League, an annual continent-wide competition featuring the best teams from several domestic leagues, but right now it's unclear just how serious either side is. If no one blinks, the world's most famous competition, the FIFA World Cup, may wind up in the middle of the dispute. On Monday, UEFA's president Aleksander Čeferin confirmed that any players who participate in the Super League "will be banned" from playing in the World Cup or the European Football Championship. "They will not be allowed to play for their national teams," he said, adding that sanctions against the clubs and players would come "as soon as possible," per Italian soccer journalist Fabrizio Romano. FIFA has also previously said the players would be ineligible for international competitions, suggesting players from non-European countries would be affected. The World Cup would go on as planned, but if the threat is ultimately realized, many of the world's greatest players would be absent, which, it's safe to say, is not a desirable outcome and could potentially greatly diminish the event. That scenario would have consequences for the U.S. men's national team, as well, considering several of its young stars, most notably 22-year-old Cristian Pulisic (who plays for Chelsea, a would-be Super League participant), would be subject to the ban. Read a full explainer of the situation at CBS Sports. More stories from theweek.comThe new HBO show you won't be able to stop watchingDonald Trump's most dangerous political legacyFauci flubs the freedom question

  • 1,000-year-old petroglyphs damaged by climbing bolts in Utah, photos show

    The climber thought the petroglyphs were graffiti.

  • Remembering the lives lost to COVID-19: Terrence James, 49, of Galveston, Texas

    Terrence James, 49, of Galveston, Texas, died on Feb. 19, 2021, after becoming ill with COVID-19. He is among the more than 565,000 Americans who have succumbed to the disease since the first known fatality in the United States in early 2020. His wife, Ebony James, told Yahoo News that her husband was a man of faith who loved God and his family fearlessly and that he was also passionate about helping people. “If someone were to tell him about an issue or concern that they had, he would always listen. He never missed an opportunity to say, ‘OK, let's pray for it right now,” Ebony said, adding that her husband “always made an effort to let people know that he cared.”

  • Biden administration: US must catch up to China on renewable energy to create jobs

    China holds "a third of the world’s renewable energy patents. If we don’t catch up, America will ... lose out on countless jobs," Blinken says.

  • ‘Give back her socialist cash’: Democrats pushed to return campaign donations from Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

    NRCC launches ‘Socialist Give Back’ website slamming those ‘bankrolled by radical socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’

  • Justice department files complaint against unproven Covid treatment promoted by Steve Bannon

    First scheme to be investigated under Covid-19 Consumer Protection Act

  • LaMelo Ball’s broken wrist is healed, a major step to him playing again for Hornets

    LaMelo Ball, the NBA’s top rookie the first three months, has been out since March 20

  • Derek Chauvin defence team seeks mistrial over Congresswoman Maxine Waters’ comments — but judge rules it out

    If a mistrial is declared, a defendant is neither convicted nor acquitted

  • Supreme Court scraps last GOP election lawsuit, ending five-month challenge to results

    The decision has wider implications for future elections

  • Derek Chauvin: Prosecutor defends police while condemning officer who ‘abandoned his values’

    Mr Schleicher said the defendant engaged in assault, not policing

  • Federal ethics agency won’t certify Kanye West’s financial disclosures from failed presidential campaign

    ‘Birthday Party’ candidate claims exemption from listing Kim Kardashian’s assets, citing ‘no knowledge’ of them

  • LaMelo Ball’s broken wrist is healed, a major step to him playing again for Hornets

    LaMelo Ball, the NBA’s top rookie the first three months, has been out since March 20

  • George Floyd news: Jury retires in Chauvin trial as judge says Maxine Waters could overturn verdict

    Follow latest updates from the Hennepin County Courthouse

  • NFL quarterback Russell Wilson will return to NC State to give commencement speech

    Seattle Seahawks quarterback and NC State alumnus Russell Wilson will be back at Carter-Finley Stadium for NC State graduation ceremonies this spring.

  • India coronavirus: Delhi announces lockdown as Covid cases surge

    With record daily spikes all of last week, the Indian capital is now the worst-hit city in the country.

  • ‘I’m not going to be bullied’: Maxine Waters hits back at GOP criticism after she urged protesters to get ‘more confrontational’ in Minneapolis

    Congresswoman’s comments come as jury set to consider verdict in Derek Chauvin murder trial

  • George Floyd: US city on edge as jury deliberates Chauvin verdict

    Security is ramped up in Minneapolis as jurors retire in the trial into the death of George Floyd.