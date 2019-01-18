Coupa (COUP) Looks Good: Stock Adds 7% in Session

Coupa Software Incorporated COUP was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise nearly 7% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This breaks the recent trend of the company, as the stock is now trading above the volatile price range of $54.57 to $68.83 in the past one-month time frame.



The company has seen no changes when it comes to estimate revision over the past few weeks, while the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also remained unchanged. The recent price action is encouraging though, so make sure to keep a close watch on this firm in the near future.



Coupa currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) while its Earnings ESP is 0.00%.

COUPA SOFTWARE Price

COUPA SOFTWARE Price | COUPA SOFTWARE Quote

Another stock worth considering in the Internet – Software industry may consider Twitter, Inc. TWTR, which sports a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Is COUP going up? Or down? Predict to see what others think: Up or Down



Looking for Stocks with Skyrocketing Upside?



Zacks has just released a Special Report on the booming investment opportunities of legal marijuana.



Ignited by new referendums and legislation, this industry is expected to blast from an already robust $6.7 billion to $20.2 billion in 2021. Early investors stand to make a killing, but you have to be ready to act and know just where to look.



See the pot trades we're targeting>>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research