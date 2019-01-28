COUPA SOFTWARE (COUP) Stock Moves -0.66%: What You Should Know

COUPA SOFTWARE (COUP) closed at $79.91 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.66% move from the prior day.

COUPA SOFTWARE (COUP) closed at $79.91 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.66% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.79% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.85%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.11%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 28.33% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 12.9% and the S&P 500's gain of 13.44% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from COUP as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be March 11, 2019. On that day, COUP is projected to report earnings of $0 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 100%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $68.07 million, up 26.63% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.12 per share and revenue of $252.01 million. These totals would mark changes of +157.14% and +34.92%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for COUP. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. COUP is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, COUP is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 654.74. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 51.5, so we one might conclude that COUP is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 24, putting it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow COUP in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



