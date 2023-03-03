Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Insider Monkey Transcripts
·11 min read

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript February 28, 2023

Operator: Good afternoon. My name is Ashlee, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Coupang Earnings Conference Call. Now I'd like to turn the call over to Mike Parker, Vice President of Investor Relations. You may begin your conference

Mike Parker: Thanks, operator. Welcome, everyone, to Coupang's fourth quarter 2022 earnings conference call. I'm pleased to be joined on the call today by our Founder and CEO, Bom Kim, and our CFO, Gaurav Anand. The following discussion, including responses to your questions, reflects management's views as of today's date only. We do not undertake any obligation to update or revise this information, except as required by law. Certain statements made on today's call include forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially. Additional information about factors that could potentially impact our financial results is included in today's press release and in our filings with the SEC, including our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings.

During today's call, we may present both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures. Additional disclosures regarding these non-GAAP measures, including reconciliations of these measures to the most comparable GAAP measures, are included in our earnings release and our SEC filings, which are posted on the company's Investor Relations website. And now, I'll turn the call over to Bom.

Bom Kim: Thanks, everyone, for joining us today. A year ago, we were emerging from a challenging period of COVID-related disruptions. We shared our outlook that 2022 would be an important year to demonstrate our ability to march towards long-term profitability targets while still compounding at a multiple of the overall retail market. We also shared that we would renew our focus on operational improvements as it was increasingly clear that COVID was winding down. And we would report our results under two segments, Product Commerce and Developing Offerings, to provide increased visibility on our continued progress. We ended Q4 of 2021 with a gross profit margin of around 16%, and an adjusted EBITDA loss of $285 million. A year later, 2022 Q4 concluded with a gross profit margin of 24%, an improvement of over 800 basis points.

We recorded over $200 million in adjusted EBITDA for the quarter, an improvement of nearly $500 million year-over-year. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 4%, an increase of over 900 basis points year-over-year. And a net income of $100 million in Q4 represents an improvement of over $500 million versus the prior year. We delivered these results while growing revenues by over 20% year-over-year on an FX-neutral basis. The results are the outcome of focused execution and innovation by many teams, with most of the gains coming from operational improvements such as technology, infrastructure, supply chain optimization, and process improvement, including automation. The results are also a reflection of the underlying strength of our flywheel in Product Commerce.

Active Customers in Product Commerce increased 5% year-over-year, and the spend of every cohort, including our oldest, continued to compound at a fast rate. And our newer cohorts are starting their journey at higher levels of spend and growing faster than earlier cohorts. Over the past year, we also added nearly two million more customers as paid WOW members, whose spend and frequency are many times higher than that of their non-WOW counterparts. Enduring customer loyalty is driven by breaking the tradeoffs between and delivering on all three levers of commerce: service, price, and selection. Much of our significant investment over the years has been devoted to delivering on the hardest two legs: building the best experience and the most efficient operations so that we can deliver the best experience at the best price to our customers.

We've begun to see the power of delivering on the first two levers, service and price, in our superior cohort behavior and WOW membership adoption. We expect that momentum to continue in 2023 and the years ahead as we'll strive to improve our customer experience every day. Expanding selection is the third lever that will amplify our differentiation in service and price for customers. Consequently, we believe selection will be a critical driver going forward of even higher levels of customer engagement and loyalty, which in turn will unlock more growth and profitability over the long term. Currently, only 20% of Active Customers have purchased nine or more of the over 20 categories that we offer. These customers purchased more than two-and-a-half times the amount of the average customer.

Online shopping, Internet, Products
Online shopping, Internet, Products

Photo by Mark König on Unsplash

We expect that engagement within and across categories will accelerate with wider selection on Rocket. Our oldest cohorts, while spending nearly twice the amount of our newer ones, are still growing in spend each year as they experience new selection and categories on Rocket. Just a third of Active Customers in Q4 were customers of Fresh, where we will also invest in enriching assortment. More than 20 million customers online have yet to join WOW, but the program's value proposition will become harder to resist with every new item added to Rocket. While Rocket selection has grown to millions of items, it pales in comparison to the much larger number of products that have yet to be included. 1P will target the vast catalog of popular products that are yet to be available on Rocket.

Fulfillment and Logistics by Coupang, or FLC, shares with our sellers the benefits of the billions we've invested in our infrastructure and technology. Over two-thirds of our merchants are SMEs, small-and medium enterprises with less than $2.5 million in annual revenues. FLC wields the potential to expand selection exponentially for customers and in parallel generate unprecedented growth for our merchants, including SMEs. Early results show that merchants who moved their inventory to FLC saw sales increase by over 65% on average. This helped to drive seller adoption that exceeded our expectations last year, and FLC is already driving a significant share of seller sales and higher growth. In Q4, the combined growth of FLC and Marketplace outpaced that of 1P.

We're still in the early days of expanding selection on Rocket. Accordingly, our penetration in the overall retail market remains low in the single digits, but we're excited about the significant opportunity ahead. Now on profitability, there are numerous efforts across the company to increase efficiency, that will allow us to improve profitability and invest in better selection, service and price for customers. As an example, automation in the form of both software and hardware will yield more savings in the years to come. One target of continuous improvement is our fulfillment network where we see that our most automated FCs have demonstrated more than twice the efficiency of the rest of the network. We'll continue to increase the efficiency of the network as we drive higher levels of automation.

While the rate of improvement will be variable, we remain encouraged by our potential to continuously improve operational excellence and drive meaningful profit growth. We're also excited by the potential we see in each of our developing offerings, where we'll continue to challenge tradeoffs customers take for granted. We'll continue to test and invest in initiatives like Eats, Play, Fintech and International among other initiatives. Only initiatives that demonstrate the potential for meaningful cash flows in the future will earn their way to more significant investment. And each of the major initiatives has the potential to generate significant externalities as part of our ecosystem that will produce outsized value for customers and for shareholders alike.

We start 2023 even more confident and excited about the opportunities ahead. As always, we'll take the long view and attack the biggest trade-offs for customers, make bold decisions and disciplined investments, and build sustainable, long-term value for customers and shareholders, striving to create a world where everyone wonders How did I ever live without Coupang? Now, I'll turn the call over to Gaurav to review the financials in more detail.

Gaurav Anand: Thanks, Bom. Our demand continued to remain strong even amidst macro-economic pressure. We continued to grow at a multiple of the market, with total dollar net revenue growth of 5% year-over-year, and constant currency growth of 21% year-over-year and 6% quarter-over-quarter. Our revenue growth continues to be driven by the increase in our active customers and revenue per active customer. Total active customers grew 1% year-over-year. This was negatively impacted by our Eats offering, as our active customers in Product Commerce grew at 5% year-over-year. Our net revenue per active customer increased 19% year-over-year and 5% quarter-over-quarter on a constant currency basis, as we continue to see even deeper engagement from our customers.

Our investments into our WOW membership program, and the compounding value of WOW, helped drive record membership growth in Q4, ending the year with 11 million WOW members. We are encouraged by the adoption we continue to see with our WOW membership program. We generated over $1.3 billion of gross profit in the fourth quarter, a nearly 60% year-over-year improvement. Our gross profit margin was 24%, an increase of over 800 bps year-over-year. Product Commerce saw gross profit margin expansion of over 600 bps year-over-year, ending the quarter at 24.4%. This is 20 bps lower quarter-over-quarter primarily because of product mix change. The drivers for this year-over-year improvement remain consistent with those we have highlighted throughout this year: benefits from investments in technology, infrastructure, supply chain optimization, scaling margin-accretive offerings, and process improvement, including automation.

The vast majority of the gains in 2022 were generated by operational improvements outside of ads. We are seeing the result of many ongoing initiatives, most of which have been in process for some time. We expect these efforts to continue driving further margin expansion in the future, though we may not always see meaningful improvement each quarter or the same rate of improvement as the past few quarters. Continuing this trend we saw in the last quarter we again improved OG&A over 120 bps year-over-year and over 20 bps quarter-over-quarter, in spite of our continued investments for growth. We delivered a record $211 million of adjusted EBITDA, for a margin of 4%. Product Commerce generated adjusted EBITDA of $266 million or 5.1% of revenues continuing our improvements through each of the quarters this year, while Developing Offerings recorded adjusted EBITDA of minus $55 million, a $105 million year-over-year improvement.

We continue to focus on improving the profitability foundation of our Eats offering. Included in the Developing Offerings results are our investments into our more nascent offerings like Coupang Play, Fintech, and International. The amount of these investments for the full year was consistent with the $200 million amount that we forecasted at the start of the year. For the full year 2022, we reported minus $246 million of free cash flow, an improvement of over $830 million from the prior year. This includes opportunistic investments in the procurement of strategic land and building assets of $227 million. Our next milestone is achieving positive free cash flow on a trailing twelve-month cumulative basis. We are confident in the potential of the business to generate meaningful free cash flows as indicated by our adjusted EBITDA profitability.

As we look back on 2022, we are proud of the way our teams executed each quarter. This was a year of many milestones: we hit positive adjusted EBITDA for Product Commerce in Q1, achieved positive adjusted EBITDA for the consolidated business in Q2, delivered a positive net income of $91 million for the consolidated business in Q3, and delivered record gross profit, adjusted EBITDA, and net income in Q4. We have consistently grown at multiples of the Retail market, and we are confident in our ability to continue that trend in 2023. In the past we have shared our long-term adjusted EBITDA guidance of 7% to 10% or higher. In light of the progress we have demonstrated over the past year, we are now updating our long-term guidance to 10% or higher.

We expect Product Commerce in 2023 to continue its march towards this long-term adjusted EBITDA target, though the gains won't be consistent each quarter. For Developing Offerings, we will continue to be opportunistic and disciplined in our investments in these nascent, long-term opportunities. We invest in these opportunities because we're excited about the potential to expand the TAM and generate meaningful additional cash flows over the long term. We expect these losses for 2023 to be consistent with the amounts we saw in 2022. Operator, we are now ready to begin the Q&A.

See also 12 High Growth SaaS Stocks that are Profitable and 15 Best Short-Term Stocks to Buy.

To continue reading the Q&A session, please click here.

Recommended Stories

  • Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) Upgraded to Buy: Here's Why

    Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) has been upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reflecting growing optimism about the company's earnings prospects. This might drive the stock higher in the near term.

  • Time to Buy the Dip? 2 Highly Ranked Tech Stocks for Investors to Consider

    Some technology stocks were still able to outperform the market over this period though. With the assistance of Zacks Rank, I have identified 3 highly ranked stocks for investors to consider buying

  • ‘Energy Stocks Look Golden,’ Says Kevin O’Leary; Here Are 3 Names That Analysts Like

    Everybody knows now, the energy sector was the place to be last year as the segment was an outlier and one of the few to sidestep 2022’s market carnage. Fueled by rising energy prices amidst Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, overall, energy stocks significantly beat the market. For those mourning a missed opportunity, ‘Shark Tank’ star Kevin O’Leary thinks opportunities in the segment are still abundant. “I love energy. Everybody hates energy… Go where people hate it. Energy is the driving pivot.” O

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Raymond James About These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    For more than a year now, the markets have been preoccupied by the Fed with the focus squarely on inflation’s trajectory and the central bank’s counter measures of rising interest rates. “With this in mind,” says Larry Adam, Chief Investment Officer at Raymond James, “it is understandable that the market is analyzing every development in these two dynamics within the framework of what it means for the Fed.” However, with the spotlight turned solely on those factors, Adam thinks increasingly prom

  • Seeking at Least 11% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    Do you love dividends? Of course you do — and rightly so! Scholars who study the stock market’s historical performance estimate that over time, the payment (and reinvestment, and compounding) of dividends have contributed anywhere from 30% to 90% of the S&P 500’s total returns. Simply put, if you’re not investing in dividend stocks, you’re doing it wrong. Using the TipRanks platform, we’ve looked up two stocks that are offering dividends of at least 11% yield – that’s almost 6x higher the averag

  • This Dividend Growth Stock Seemed Stable, But Just Suspended Its Payouts

    It can be tempting to think that because a company has a strong track record of paying and increasing dividends the trend will continue. A great example of that is what happened with Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ: HCSG) in February. Healthcare Services' business centers around housekeeping and dining services it offers to healthcare facilities.

  • ‘We are heading down’: Leon Cooperman warns that stocks could plunge 22% from here — he’s using these 2 stocks for protection

    For those pining for the year’s early bull run to pick up steam again, take heed. One well-known investing sage thinks that is completely unlikely to happen. Billionaire investor Leon Cooperman thinks the S&P 500 is about to slip by 22% from here while also anticipating the US economy gets dragged down into a recession. “I think QT, Fed tightening, the high price of oil, or maybe a strong dollar — some combination of these four things creates a recession, and the final bottom of the market will

  • Warren Buffett Is Buying Treasury Bills Hand Over Fist. Is Now a Good Time to Buy?

    In a diversified portfolio, Treasury bills -- a short-term security backed by the U.S. Treasury Department with a maturity of one year or less -- have been considered an afterthought over the past decade due to low yields. Warren Buffett, the legendary investor and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B), holds nearly $95 billion of Berkshire's assets in Treasuries as of Dec. 31, 2022. Here's a look at how to buy Treasury bills and why the Oracle of Omaha is scooping them up hand over fist.

  • Build Your Wealth by Buying and Holding These 2 Dividend Stocks for at Least 20 Years

    When your time horizon for investing is as long as Warren Buffett's, your universe of investable stocks for wealth building is larger than that of most investors. Rather than looking for short-term growth or a great dividend yield today with questionable dividend sustainability in the future, finding businesses that'll keep delivering tortoise-paced returns for 20 years or more ensures that you'll have an abundance of time for your initial investment to steadily compound in value, making you richer in the process. Most stocks don't have the history of consistent performance to justify such a long-term investment, unfortunately.

  • Will Bitcoin mint more millionaires or is this just a 'dead cat bounce'? Here are Warren Buffett's 3 reasons for why he believes crypto 'will come to a very bad ending'

    The Oracle of Omaha never saw a future in cryptocurrency.

  • Rivian Is Pumping the Brakes on Spending and Production Growth. That's a Green Flag for Investors.

    Investors reacted with disappointment when Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) provided its fourth-quarter 2022 financial and operational update yesterday evening. Rather, it was what the company said about 2023 that spooked investors and sent the stock down. The company is throttling its investment spending and provided an outlook for 2023 vehicle production below Wall Street expectations.

  • 3 Stocks That Could Announce Dividend Hikes in March

    Dividend increases aren't a guarantee, but you can often narrow down when a company is likely to announce an increase. Three dividend stocks to watch in March for a possible rise in their payouts include Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE: IIPR), CareTrust REIT (NYSE: CTRE), and Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE: CL).

  • 3 Stocks That Could Join Apple, Microsoft, and Alphabet in the $1 Trillion Club

    Artificial intelligence, electric vehicles, and the metaverse could catapult these companies to trillion-dollar valuations.

  • Pakistani rupee touches record low, bonds fall as IMF talks drag

    ISLAMABAD (Reuters) -Pakistan's rupee touched a record low and its dollar bonds slumped on Thursday as the country struggles to unlock critical IMF funding, while a bigger-than-expected interest rate hike failed to revive its markets. The country's international bonds fell by more than 3 cents on the dollar. The currency - which has weakened by nearly 20% since the start of the year - has been sliding after delays in a deal between Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) that parties have been negotiating since early last month.

  • Tesla Stock Could Take a Big Hit After Investor Day

    Tesla shareholders often react to the news that CEO Elon Musk reveals at its quarterly or annual meetings. The electric vehicle manufacturer's shares often decline after its meetings and today's 2023 investor meeting may yield the same result. Shares of Tesla are down by 1.4% today, but rose by 11.8% during the past month.

  • Warren Buffett Owns 3 FAANG Stocks, but He Especially Loves This One

    This isn't just Buffett's favorite FAANG stock; it's his favorite stock overall outside of Berkshire Hathaway.

  • Want to Collect a Dividend Every Month? Invest in These 3 Stocks

    Three stocks you can invest in today that pay at different times and offer some great yields include Medtronic (NYSE: MDT), AT&T (NYSE: T), and McDonald's (NYSE: MCD). Medical device maker Medtronic pays a fairly high yield of 3.3%, which is nearly twice the S&P 500 average of 1.7%. It's also a solid dividend growth stock, having increased its dividend for 45 consecutive years.

  • Trump's Shady Media Shell Company Could Lose Its Place on the Stock Market

    Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC), the Donald Trump-backed shell company angling to take the former president’s social media platform Truth Social public, has run into yet more trouble. The corporation has been warned it is in danger of being delisted from the NASDAQ stock exchange.

  • 3 Top-Ranked Dividend Stocks: A Smarter Way to Boost Your Retirement Income

    The traditional ways to plan for your retirement may mean income can no longer cover expenses post-employment. But what if there was another option that could provide a steady, reliable source of income in your nest egg years?

  • Where Will Plug Power Be in 3 Years?

    Enthusiastic about the prospects of hydrogen and fuel cell specialist Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG), investors have sent the stock soaring more than 14% since the start of the year, which is no small feat considering the S&P 500 has risen 3.4%. Sure, the hydrogen economy is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, but that doesn't mean Plug Power is guaranteed to prosper. Due in large part to securing major customers like Walmart and Amazon over the years, Plug Power has, undeniably, excelled at growing its top line.