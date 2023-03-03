Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript February 28, 2023

Operator: Good afternoon. My name is Ashlee, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Coupang Earnings Conference Call. Now I'd like to turn the call over to Mike Parker, Vice President of Investor Relations. You may begin your conference

Mike Parker: Thanks, operator. Welcome, everyone, to Coupang's fourth quarter 2022 earnings conference call. I'm pleased to be joined on the call today by our Founder and CEO, Bom Kim, and our CFO, Gaurav Anand. The following discussion, including responses to your questions, reflects management's views as of today's date only. We do not undertake any obligation to update or revise this information, except as required by law. Certain statements made on today's call include forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially. Additional information about factors that could potentially impact our financial results is included in today's press release and in our filings with the SEC, including our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings.

During today's call, we may present both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures. Additional disclosures regarding these non-GAAP measures, including reconciliations of these measures to the most comparable GAAP measures, are included in our earnings release and our SEC filings, which are posted on the company's Investor Relations website. And now, I'll turn the call over to Bom.

Bom Kim: Thanks, everyone, for joining us today. A year ago, we were emerging from a challenging period of COVID-related disruptions. We shared our outlook that 2022 would be an important year to demonstrate our ability to march towards long-term profitability targets while still compounding at a multiple of the overall retail market. We also shared that we would renew our focus on operational improvements as it was increasingly clear that COVID was winding down. And we would report our results under two segments, Product Commerce and Developing Offerings, to provide increased visibility on our continued progress. We ended Q4 of 2021 with a gross profit margin of around 16%, and an adjusted EBITDA loss of $285 million. A year later, 2022 Q4 concluded with a gross profit margin of 24%, an improvement of over 800 basis points.

Story continues

We recorded over $200 million in adjusted EBITDA for the quarter, an improvement of nearly $500 million year-over-year. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 4%, an increase of over 900 basis points year-over-year. And a net income of $100 million in Q4 represents an improvement of over $500 million versus the prior year. We delivered these results while growing revenues by over 20% year-over-year on an FX-neutral basis. The results are the outcome of focused execution and innovation by many teams, with most of the gains coming from operational improvements such as technology, infrastructure, supply chain optimization, and process improvement, including automation. The results are also a reflection of the underlying strength of our flywheel in Product Commerce.

Active Customers in Product Commerce increased 5% year-over-year, and the spend of every cohort, including our oldest, continued to compound at a fast rate. And our newer cohorts are starting their journey at higher levels of spend and growing faster than earlier cohorts. Over the past year, we also added nearly two million more customers as paid WOW members, whose spend and frequency are many times higher than that of their non-WOW counterparts. Enduring customer loyalty is driven by breaking the tradeoffs between and delivering on all three levers of commerce: service, price, and selection. Much of our significant investment over the years has been devoted to delivering on the hardest two legs: building the best experience and the most efficient operations so that we can deliver the best experience at the best price to our customers.

We've begun to see the power of delivering on the first two levers, service and price, in our superior cohort behavior and WOW membership adoption. We expect that momentum to continue in 2023 and the years ahead as we'll strive to improve our customer experience every day. Expanding selection is the third lever that will amplify our differentiation in service and price for customers. Consequently, we believe selection will be a critical driver going forward of even higher levels of customer engagement and loyalty, which in turn will unlock more growth and profitability over the long term. Currently, only 20% of Active Customers have purchased nine or more of the over 20 categories that we offer. These customers purchased more than two-and-a-half times the amount of the average customer.

Online shopping, Internet, Products

Photo by Mark König on Unsplash

We expect that engagement within and across categories will accelerate with wider selection on Rocket. Our oldest cohorts, while spending nearly twice the amount of our newer ones, are still growing in spend each year as they experience new selection and categories on Rocket. Just a third of Active Customers in Q4 were customers of Fresh, where we will also invest in enriching assortment. More than 20 million customers online have yet to join WOW, but the program's value proposition will become harder to resist with every new item added to Rocket. While Rocket selection has grown to millions of items, it pales in comparison to the much larger number of products that have yet to be included. 1P will target the vast catalog of popular products that are yet to be available on Rocket.

Fulfillment and Logistics by Coupang, or FLC, shares with our sellers the benefits of the billions we've invested in our infrastructure and technology. Over two-thirds of our merchants are SMEs, small-and medium enterprises with less than $2.5 million in annual revenues. FLC wields the potential to expand selection exponentially for customers and in parallel generate unprecedented growth for our merchants, including SMEs. Early results show that merchants who moved their inventory to FLC saw sales increase by over 65% on average. This helped to drive seller adoption that exceeded our expectations last year, and FLC is already driving a significant share of seller sales and higher growth. In Q4, the combined growth of FLC and Marketplace outpaced that of 1P.

We're still in the early days of expanding selection on Rocket. Accordingly, our penetration in the overall retail market remains low in the single digits, but we're excited about the significant opportunity ahead. Now on profitability, there are numerous efforts across the company to increase efficiency, that will allow us to improve profitability and invest in better selection, service and price for customers. As an example, automation in the form of both software and hardware will yield more savings in the years to come. One target of continuous improvement is our fulfillment network where we see that our most automated FCs have demonstrated more than twice the efficiency of the rest of the network. We'll continue to increase the efficiency of the network as we drive higher levels of automation.

While the rate of improvement will be variable, we remain encouraged by our potential to continuously improve operational excellence and drive meaningful profit growth. We're also excited by the potential we see in each of our developing offerings, where we'll continue to challenge tradeoffs customers take for granted. We'll continue to test and invest in initiatives like Eats, Play, Fintech and International among other initiatives. Only initiatives that demonstrate the potential for meaningful cash flows in the future will earn their way to more significant investment. And each of the major initiatives has the potential to generate significant externalities as part of our ecosystem that will produce outsized value for customers and for shareholders alike.

We start 2023 even more confident and excited about the opportunities ahead. As always, we'll take the long view and attack the biggest trade-offs for customers, make bold decisions and disciplined investments, and build sustainable, long-term value for customers and shareholders, striving to create a world where everyone wonders How did I ever live without Coupang? Now, I'll turn the call over to Gaurav to review the financials in more detail.

Gaurav Anand: Thanks, Bom. Our demand continued to remain strong even amidst macro-economic pressure. We continued to grow at a multiple of the market, with total dollar net revenue growth of 5% year-over-year, and constant currency growth of 21% year-over-year and 6% quarter-over-quarter. Our revenue growth continues to be driven by the increase in our active customers and revenue per active customer. Total active customers grew 1% year-over-year. This was negatively impacted by our Eats offering, as our active customers in Product Commerce grew at 5% year-over-year. Our net revenue per active customer increased 19% year-over-year and 5% quarter-over-quarter on a constant currency basis, as we continue to see even deeper engagement from our customers.

Our investments into our WOW membership program, and the compounding value of WOW, helped drive record membership growth in Q4, ending the year with 11 million WOW members. We are encouraged by the adoption we continue to see with our WOW membership program. We generated over $1.3 billion of gross profit in the fourth quarter, a nearly 60% year-over-year improvement. Our gross profit margin was 24%, an increase of over 800 bps year-over-year. Product Commerce saw gross profit margin expansion of over 600 bps year-over-year, ending the quarter at 24.4%. This is 20 bps lower quarter-over-quarter primarily because of product mix change. The drivers for this year-over-year improvement remain consistent with those we have highlighted throughout this year: benefits from investments in technology, infrastructure, supply chain optimization, scaling margin-accretive offerings, and process improvement, including automation.

The vast majority of the gains in 2022 were generated by operational improvements outside of ads. We are seeing the result of many ongoing initiatives, most of which have been in process for some time. We expect these efforts to continue driving further margin expansion in the future, though we may not always see meaningful improvement each quarter or the same rate of improvement as the past few quarters. Continuing this trend we saw in the last quarter we again improved OG&A over 120 bps year-over-year and over 20 bps quarter-over-quarter, in spite of our continued investments for growth. We delivered a record $211 million of adjusted EBITDA, for a margin of 4%. Product Commerce generated adjusted EBITDA of $266 million or 5.1% of revenues continuing our improvements through each of the quarters this year, while Developing Offerings recorded adjusted EBITDA of minus $55 million, a $105 million year-over-year improvement.

We continue to focus on improving the profitability foundation of our Eats offering. Included in the Developing Offerings results are our investments into our more nascent offerings like Coupang Play, Fintech, and International. The amount of these investments for the full year was consistent with the $200 million amount that we forecasted at the start of the year. For the full year 2022, we reported minus $246 million of free cash flow, an improvement of over $830 million from the prior year. This includes opportunistic investments in the procurement of strategic land and building assets of $227 million. Our next milestone is achieving positive free cash flow on a trailing twelve-month cumulative basis. We are confident in the potential of the business to generate meaningful free cash flows as indicated by our adjusted EBITDA profitability.

As we look back on 2022, we are proud of the way our teams executed each quarter. This was a year of many milestones: we hit positive adjusted EBITDA for Product Commerce in Q1, achieved positive adjusted EBITDA for the consolidated business in Q2, delivered a positive net income of $91 million for the consolidated business in Q3, and delivered record gross profit, adjusted EBITDA, and net income in Q4. We have consistently grown at multiples of the Retail market, and we are confident in our ability to continue that trend in 2023. In the past we have shared our long-term adjusted EBITDA guidance of 7% to 10% or higher. In light of the progress we have demonstrated over the past year, we are now updating our long-term guidance to 10% or higher.

We expect Product Commerce in 2023 to continue its march towards this long-term adjusted EBITDA target, though the gains won't be consistent each quarter. For Developing Offerings, we will continue to be opportunistic and disciplined in our investments in these nascent, long-term opportunities. We invest in these opportunities because we're excited about the potential to expand the TAM and generate meaningful additional cash flows over the long term. We expect these losses for 2023 to be consistent with the amounts we saw in 2022. Operator, we are now ready to begin the Q&A.

See also 12 High Growth SaaS Stocks that are Profitable and 15 Best Short-Term Stocks to Buy.

To continue reading the Q&A session, please click here.