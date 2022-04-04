Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) shareholders are up 3.8% this past week, but still in the red over the last year

The nature of investing is that you win some, and you lose some. And there's no doubt that Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) stock has had a really bad year. To wit the share price is down 61% in that time. Coupang hasn't been listed for long, so although we're wary of recent listings that perform poorly, it may still prove itself with time. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 36% in the last three months.

On a more encouraging note the company has added US$1.2b to its market cap in just the last 7 days, so let's see if we can determine what's driven the one-year loss for shareholders.

Because Coupang made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last twelve months, Coupang increased its revenue by 54%. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. Meanwhile, the share price slid 61%. Typically a growth stock like this will be volatile, with some shareholders concerned about the red ink on the bottom line (that is, the losses). Generally speaking investors would consider a stock like this less risky once it turns a profit. But when do you think that will happen?

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

A Different Perspective

Given that the market gained 6.4% in the last year, Coupang shareholders might be miffed that they lost 61%. While the aim is to do better than that, it's worth recalling that even great long-term investments sometimes underperform for a year or more. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 36%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Coupang that you should be aware of before investing here.

