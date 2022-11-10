Coupang Posts First Operating Profit After Winning More Shoppers

Sohee Kim
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Coupang Inc., the South Korean e-commerce firm backed by SoftBank Group Corp., posted its first operating profit on record after winning more customers and improving cost efficiency.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The third-quarter operating profit amounted to $77.4 million, compared with a loss of $315 million on that basis a year earlier, the US-listed company said in a statement Wednesday. Net revenue climbed 10% from a year earlier to $5.1 billion, while the number of active clients rose 7%.

Coupang, which went public in New York last year, has adopted more technology at its distribution centers and raised the price of its monthly delivery membership to improve its profitability. The company is set to gain market share as smaller e-commerce startups struggle to raise funds in a tough market for tech stocks and venture financing, said Kim Myoung-joo, an analyst at Korea Investment & Securities.

“In 2023, Coupang’s position in the market will be solidified through an online-market shakeup,” Kim said ahead of the results. “A lot of startups are facing financial crises as they are having difficulties raising funds amid high interest rates.”

Kim expects Coupang’s online commerce market share in South Korea to rise by 3.8 percentage points to 24% next year and by 5 percentage points in 2024, projecting the company will reach annual net income in 2026.

Founder and Chief Executive Officer Bom Kim has vowed to bring Coupang to profitability by expanding its business and improving operational efficiency. Shares of the company have lost about half their value since it went public in one of last year’s highest-profile initial public offerings.

On a conference call, Kim said Coupang will continue to add features to its monthly delivery service. The membership program, similar to Amazon.com Inc.’s Prime, now costs 4,990 won a month -- about $3.65 -- up from 2,900 won.

“While the macro conditions are uncertain, we continue to be confident about our ability to drive the inputs that we control in our business,” he said.

(Adds Chief Executive Officer comment, details of fee increase)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Coupang Raises Forecast, Narrows Loss After Fee Hike

    (Bloomberg) -- Coupang Inc., the South Korean e-commerce giant backed by SoftBank Group Corp., raised its earnings forecast for 2022 and narrowed its losses as higher monthly membership fees and improved operational efficiency helped boost profitability. Most Read from BloombergSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysMeta to Cut 11,000 Jobs; Zuckerberg Says ‘I Got This Wrong’Hochul Wins NY Governor Race as GOP’s Zeldin Refuses to ConcedeBinance Backs Out of FTX Rescue, Citi

  • Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates

    Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 266.67% and 1.01%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TARS) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

    Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TARS) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 14.29% and 100%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Riskified (RSKD) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    Riskified (RSKD) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 54.55% and 6.79%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • These 2 Value Stocks Are Cheaper Than They Appear

    I believe this divergence between the performance in growth and value stocks is likely to continue, at least until the Fed 'pivots'.

  • Getting Ready: Stay warm this winter with heat pumps

    What makes air-source heat pumps even more enticing is that they also serve as air-conditioners in the summer.

  • EU Plans to Outline Gas Price Controls at Meeting on Friday

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union’s executive plans to advance talks on Friday on how to rein in an unprecedented energy crisis and outline a mechanism to contain soaring natural gas prices, a controversial issue that divides member states.Most Read from BloombergSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysMeta to Cut 11,000 Jobs; Zuckerberg Says ‘I Got This Wrong’Hochul Wins NY Governor Race as GOP’s Zeldin Refuses to ConcedeBinance Backs Out of FTX Rescue, Citing Finances, In

  • Argentina mining sector threatened by shortage of key imports, industry group says

    Argentina's mining sector could be forced to shut if the government does not remove barriers to importing key supplies, the country's CAEM mining chamber said on Wednesday. Falling international metals prices and higher costs are also weighing on mining projects, according to the chamber, which blamed the government for delays in regulatory authorizations, including for SIRA and SIRASE permits, that would allow importers to access the official exchange rate. The industry group emphasized that the mining sector needs guaranteed access to inputs like large tires for vehicles and specialized chemicals to keep producing, including for project expansions as well as new mines.

  • Carvana’s Earnings Crash Spurs Bond Selloff

    The used-car seller’s bonds are touching all-time lows, spotlighting investors’ concerns about its long-term trajectory as it burns cash and faces rising borrowing costs.

  • Dollar advances ahead of inflation data; cryptos crumble

    The dollar regained its footing on Thursday ahead of key U.S. inflation data due later in the day, while cryptocurrencies were fragile after a bailout deal for exchange FTX by its bigger rival Binance collapsed. Investors now have their eyes on the closely watched U.S. inflation figures due later on Thursday, in which a strong price rise would likely reinforce the Federal Reserve's aggressive campaign in tightening monetary policy. Economists polled by Reuters expect the annual rise in the headline consumer price index to land at 8% for October.

  • Best Dividend Stocks: Natural Gas Giant Williams Cos. Heating Up

    Williams Cos.' pipelines handle 30% of natural gas demand in the U.S. with terminals stretching coast to coast.

  • Weak Yen Unravels Japan’s Quest for Foreign Workers

    (Bloomberg) -- The yen’s recent slump has taken the sheen off Japan as a destination for foreign workers, a worrying sign for an aging economy in desperate need of more people to keep its factories, farms and care homes running. Most Read from BloombergSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysMeta to Cut 11,000 Jobs; Zuckerberg Says ‘I Got This Wrong’Hochul Wins NY Governor Race as GOP’s Zeldin Refuses to ConcedeBinance Backs Out of FTX Rescue, Citing Finances, Investigation

  • Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana Swing Wildly as Market Reacts to Binance-FTX Bombshell

    The market is experiencing a big sell-off as traders decide what to do with the big market-shifting news.

  • Democrats carry close governor races on abortion, democracy

    Democrats held onto a string of competitive governors’ seats in the midterm elections after making the case to voters that Republican challengers posed a threat to abortion rights and democracy in their states. The wins by Democrats in more than half a dozen states came despite Republican efforts to blame the party in power for problems like inflation and rising crime and national headwinds that were expected to favor the GOP. Of the 36 governors’ races being decided in Tuesday's elections, Democrats flipped Massachusetts and Maryland, and it was too early to say Wednesday whether they could win control of the Arizona governor’s office for the first time since 2006.

  • Why Did FTX Pause Withdrawals if It Wasn't Trading Customer Funds?

    As the crisis at Sam Bankman-Fried's formerly trusted exchange continues, everything hinges on one key question: Where's the money?

  • Coupang (CPNG) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

    Coupang's (CPNG) third-quarter results are expected to reflect strength in its e-commerce business and the momentum across Rocket Delivery.

  • US Justice Department Looking Into FTX Turmoil During SEC Probe

    (Bloomberg) -- The Justice Department is looking into the turmoil surrounding Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX.com and the liquidity crisis that has pushed the firm to the brink, according to a person familiar with the matter. Most Read from BloombergSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysMeta to Cut 11,000 Jobs; Zuckerberg Says ‘I Got This Wrong’Hochul Wins NY Governor Race as GOP’s Zeldin Refuses to ConcedeBinance Backs Out of FTX Rescue, Citing Finances, InvestigationsRussia Ord

  • Biden Says Musk’s Ties to Other Nations ‘Worth Being Looked At’

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden said Elon Musk’s relationships with other countries are “worthy of being looked at,” though he declined to say whether the world’s richest man was doing anything inappropriate.Most Read from BloombergSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysMeta to Cut 11,000 Jobs; Zuckerberg Says ‘I Got This Wrong’Hochul Wins NY Governor Race as GOP’s Zeldin Refuses to ConcedeBinance Backs Out of FTX Rescue, Citing Finances, InvestigationsRussia Orders Tro

  • China Property Crisis Imperils $1.6 Trillion of Local State Debt

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s deepening property crisis is piling pressure on a $1.6 trillion corner of the country’s onshore bond market, as cities and local administrations step in as white knights to bail out troubled developers in a state-backed bid to aid the sector.Most Read from BloombergSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysMeta to Cut 11,000 Jobs; Zuckerberg Says ‘I Got This Wrong’Hochul Wins NY Governor Race as GOP’s Zeldin Refuses to ConcedeBinance Backs Out of FTX Re

  • Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (STRC) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

    Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (STRC) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 14.29% and 8.49%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?