Coupang Raises Forecast, Narrows Loss After Fee Hike

Sohee Kim
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Coupang Inc., the South Korean e-commerce giant backed by SoftBank Group Corp., raised its earnings forecast for 2022 and narrowed its losses as higher monthly membership fees and improved operational efficiency helped boost profitability.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The company now expects to make a profit before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, compared with an earlier projection for a $400 million loss. Its second-quarter operating loss narrowed to $67 million, compared with a $514.9 million loss a year earlier. Total net revenue rose 12% to $5 billion in the period, while the number of active clients rose 5%.

The shares rose 6% in New York in extended trading.

The Seoul-based company has been trying for years to boost profitability in its core delivery business, most recently raising the monthly fee for its “Rocket Wow” service -- similar to Amazon.com Inc.’s Prime membership -- earlier this year. Founder and Chief Executive Officer Bom Kim has said the company’s expansion is helping profitability.

“We do expect benefits to continue to come from greater economies of scale, improved operational excellence and the growth of higher margin categories and services,” Kim said on a post-earnings conference call. “But as we’ve stressed, the rate of improvement will not be consistent. As a result, the efforts will materialize unevenly.”

Kim mentioned there are some disruptions in near term due to higher inflation as well as fuel costs. In the long-term, the company will try to achieve targets of 7% to 10% or higher adjusted EBITDA, he said.

Amazon topped expectations for the June quarter, helped by its cloud computing division as it faces inflationary pressures in transportation costs and merchandise. The e-commerce giant is lowering costs by reining in hiring, but it is pursuing acquisitions to develop new growth opportunities.

Coupang is also ramping up spending in entertainment and streaming content and on its food delivery service, as it searches for growth. It’s also preparing financial services such as installment loans, according to local media.

(Corrects operating loss in the second paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates

    Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 266.67% and 1.01%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Coupang Posts First Operating Profit After Winning More Shoppers

    (Bloomberg) -- Coupang Inc., the South Korean e-commerce firm backed by SoftBank Group Corp., posted its first operating profit on record after winning more customers and improving cost efficiency. Most Read from BloombergSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysMeta to Cut 11,000 Jobs; Zuckerberg Says ‘I Got This Wrong’Hochul Wins NY Governor Race as GOP’s Zeldin Refuses to ConcedeBinance Backs Out of FTX Rescue, Citing Finances, InvestigationsRussia to Exit Kherson, Its Fi

  • SoftBank Buyback Spree Sparks Speculation That Son Plans Buyout

    (Bloomberg) -- SoftBank Group Corp. has accelerated the pace of its share buybacks, reigniting speculation that founder Masayoshi Son is laying the groundwork to take the company private.Most Read from BloombergSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysMeta to Cut 11,000 Jobs; Zuckerberg Says ‘I Got This Wrong’Hochul Wins NY Governor Race as GOP’s Zeldin Refuses to ConcedeBinance Backs Out of FTX Rescue, Citing Finances, InvestigationsRussia to Exit Kherson, Its First Big Cit

  • Viant Technology (DSP) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    Viant (DSP) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -10% and 1.49%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Binance walks away from FTX crypto exchange bailout

    Binance will not pursue the deal for its smaller rival citing reports of 'mishandled customer funds'.

  • World-Beating Abu Dhabi Stocks Are About to Get Their First ETF

    (Bloomberg) -- Abu Dhabi is about to get its first ETF tracking the oil-rich emirate’s own world-beating stocks.Chimera Capital will run the Chimera FTSE ADX 15 ETF, following the 15-biggest listed companies on the Abu Dhabi stock exchange and replicating the FTSE ADX 15 Index.The FTSE ADX 15 Index is up 7.6% since its inception in March, outperforming developed and emerging markets during that period. The broader benchmark FTSE ADX General Index is up 25% this year in dollar terms, the most amo

  • ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 6.25% and 5.01%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Coupang (CPNG) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

    Coupang's (CPNG) third-quarter results are expected to reflect strength in its e-commerce business and the momentum across Rocket Delivery.

  • Rivian Sticks With 2022 EV Production Target Despite Supply-Chain Snags

    (Bloomberg) -- Rivian Automotive Inc. stuck with its plan to build 25,000 electric vehicles this year even as supply-chain snags weigh on its manufacturing operations and revenue missed expectations. Most Read from BloombergSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysMeta to Cut 11,000 Jobs; Zuckerberg Says ‘I Got This Wrong’Hochul Wins NY Governor Race as GOP’s Zeldin Refuses to ConcedeBinance Backs Out of FTX Rescue, Citing Finances, InvestigationsRussia to Exit Kherson, Its

  • Tech Sell-Off: 1 Growth Stock to Buy, and 1 to Sell

    Investors holding technology stocks aren't having a great year. The tech-heavy Nasdaq-100 index has suffered a loss of 33% since the beginning of 2022. Many individual companies have experienced even steeper declines in value.

  • Meta stock should get a 'boost' from layoffs, analyst says

    Meta's layoffs could provide a large profit tailwind.

  • Amazon Becomes World’s First Public Company to Lose $1 Trillion in Market Value

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. is the world’s first public company to lose a trillion dollars in market value as a combination of rising inflation, tightening monetary policies and disappointing earnings updates triggered a historic selloff in the stock this year. Most Read from BloombergSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysMeta to Cut 11,000 Jobs; Zuckerberg Says ‘I Got This Wrong’Hochul Wins NY Governor Race as GOP’s Zeldin Refuses to ConcedeBinance Backs Out of FTX Re

  • Asian Stocks Fall Amid Crypto Slump Before CPI: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks weakened after US shares fell and fear swept through cryptocurrencies, denting risk appetite ahead of crucial inflation data due later Thursday.Most Read from BloombergSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysMeta to Cut 11,000 Jobs; Zuckerberg Says ‘I Got This Wrong’Hochul Wins NY Governor Race as GOP’s Zeldin Refuses to ConcedeBinance Backs Out of FTX Rescue, Citing Finances, InvestigationsRussia to Exit Kherson, Its First Big City Seized in Ukr

  • Why Amazon Stock Finished Lower Today

    Shares of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) took another step down today, even though there was no company-specific news about the tech giant. Amazon stock finished the day down 4.3%, while the Nasdaq lost 2.5%. While Amazon doesn't have direct exposure to the layoffs at the Facebook parent or the collapse in the crypto market, it arguably has more exposure to consumer and business spending than any other company.

  • Got $500? 2 Stocks to Buy and Hold for At Least 5 Years

    The stock market can be an incredible way to build and sustain wealth, but it takes time, patience, and consistency to achieve rewarding returns that bear up through various market cycles. While larger investments may help grow your portfolio faster, you don't need lots of money to start building positions in the companies that interest you most. If you have $500 to put into the stock market right now -- this should be money you won't soon need, not money better put toward bills or covering other financial obligations -- here are two fantastic stocks to consider for a long-term, buy-and-hold investment.

  • The Downfall of Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX: The Industry Reacts

    The rise and fall of Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX exchange has already had a profound impact on the industry. No one knows, for instance, where Binance is officially located or how wealthy is its founder, Changpeng Zhao. If Binance acquires FTX – preventing a bank run that it helped foment – questions will be raised.

  • ‘Weak, pathetic, and cruel’: HR managers weigh in on Elon Musk’s Twitter mass layoffs

    Experts call Twitter’s mass layoffs, which came via email less than a week after Elon Musk’s $44 billion deal closed, “infuriating and heartbreaking.”

  • Twitter Registers as Payments Biz as Post-Musk Dogecoin Gains Are Erased

    Though not the rumored digital wallet, the filing indicates a financial services angle for the land of the blue checkmark.

  • Biden says Musk’s ties to other countries should be ‘looked at’ over national security concerns

    Boss of Tesla, SpaceX and Twitter has financial and commercial links to China and Saudi Arabia among others

  • Robinhood Collapses Following Difficulties of Savior

    Shares of Robinhood, the brokerage, plummeted by 15% as FTX was acquired to save it from collapsing.