Coupang Shares Surge on Narrowed Losses Despite Slowdown

Sohee Kim
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Coupang Inc., the South Korean e-commerce giant backed by SoftBank Group Corp., narrowed its losses after ramping up cost cuts to weather a slowdown in online retail. The company’s US shares jumped about 20% in extended trading.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The first-quarter operating loss narrowed to $205.7 million, compared with $267.3 million a year earlier. Revenue rose 22% to $5.12 billion in the period, while the number of active clients increased 13%, the company said Wednesday in a statement.

Global e-commerce is decelerating as consumers emerge from Covid-19 lockdowns or tighten their belts while the macroeconomic outlook remains uncertain. Amazon.com Inc. gave a gloomy forecast for sales last month and said it was monitoring whether rising inflation may affect shoppers’ appetites.

In South Korea, the product e-commerce segment grew 8% compared to a year ago, while Coupang’s growth rate was nearly four times that, at 30%, Bom Kim, Chief Executive Officer said during an earnings call.

“There continues to be lots of unpredictable variables related to the reopening in the short term, but the long term trajectory is very clear to us,” said Kim. “In any scenario, we will continue to grow significantly faster than the e-commerce segment and continue to gain share across all of our categories.”

Kim said that the company is benefiting from economies of scale with improvements in automation and supply chain logistics as its size gets bigger. Coupang expects steady improvement in profitability over time, Kim added.

Coupang’s sales remained relatively resilient during the first quarter as record Covid cases spurred consumers in its home country to stock up, but the company’s focus has shifted to cost savings by increasing membership fees and halting some refunds of used products.

Its shares have still plunged 67% this year, hit by the broader tech sell-off. SoftBank’s own Vision Fund sold 50 million of the Korean company’s shares in March for $20.87 each, compared with its $35 IPO price.

“Coupang’s shares slid excessively as e-commerce platform companies are facing deratings globally,” said Park Sang-jun, an analyst at Kiwoom Securities. “The Korean e-commerce market growth has also fallen to single-digit percent growth as social distancing measures lifted. Coupang faces sluggish demand but it may outperform the market with its dominance in commodity goods sales.”

(Updates with CEO comments from fourth paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) Reports Q1 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 79.66% and 0.16%, respectively, for the quarter ended March 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Allianz Hit From Hedge Fund Implosion Reaches $5.9 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Allianz SE is setting aside an additional 1.9 billion euros ($2 billion) to resolve lawsuits and regulatory probes tied to the collapse of a group of its hedge funds two years ago.Most Read from BloombergDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayTerraUSD Stablecoin Plunges as Crypto Market Awaits RescuePrices in US Outstrip Forecasts in Sign of Inflation PersistingValue Stocks Power Gains Amid Peak-Inflation Views: Markets WrapNike Escalates Feud with StockX

  • Investors Should Be Encouraged By Mangazeya Mining's (CVE:MGZ.H) Returns On Capital

    Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key...

  • SoftBank Faces Record Loss as Masayoshi Son’s Bets Tumble Again

    (Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Masayoshi Son is poised to set another record -- and not the good kind. When he reports earnings for the March quarter Thursday, SoftBank Group Corp.’s Vision Fund investment unit may have lost more money in one quarter than it ever has before. Most Read from BloombergDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesStocks Slide as US Curve Flattens After Hot CPI: Markets WrapHighest Inflation i

  • Coinbase new disclosure does not mean firm faces bankruptcy risk, says CEO

    Brian Armstrong's comments on late Tuesday came after the company said in the event of bankruptcy, crypto assets held by the exchange could be considered property of the bankruptcy proceedings and customers could be treated as unsecured creditors. An unsecured creditor would be one of the last to be paid in any bankruptcy and last in line for claims. Coinbase said its disclosure might lead customers to believe that keeping their coins on the platform would be considered "more risky", which would in turn materially impact its financial position.

  • Coinbase Lets Users Know What a Bankruptcy Could Mean for Their Crypto

    (Bloomberg) -- Coinbase Global Inc., like the rest of the cryptocurrency market, is having a really tough week. Not filing-for-bankruptcy bad, but the biggest US crypto exchange did just mention the B-word in a regulatory filing, giving its customers a painful reminder of how bad things could get for them if Coinbase ever does get seriously distressed.Most Read from BloombergDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake Sho

  • Disney earnings ‘a sigh of relief’ after Netflix's subscriber loss: Analyst

    Hargreaves Lansdown Equity Analyst Laura Hoy sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to look at Disney's Q2 earnings report, its subscriber growth for Disney+ streaming, its park revenues, and its outlook in the streaming space.

  • 3 of the best ‘building block’ dividend stocks for new investors — nail down both income and growth with these simple ideas

    Beginner investor? Give your portfolio a prudent head start.

  • 41% Down in the Last Week - Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) is Facing More Trouble Ahead

    Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) is dependent on the liquidity of the crypto market, and if traders see gains, then the company gets a slice when they withdraw funds. Unfortunately, the market has been in turmoil in the last year and investors are pulling away. Today, we will put the overall performance of the company in context of the last earnings report.

  • Stocks Slide as US Curve Flattens After Hot CPI: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks slid as data signaled US inflation will remain high for quite some time, adding to worries the Federal Reserve may unleash further tightening measures that could tip the economy into a recession.Most Read from BloombergDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesStocks Slide as US Curve Flattens After Hot CPI: Markets WrapHighest Inflation in America Is Punishing a Texas Town and Its ResidentsTe

  • Is Cisco Stock A Buy Or Sell? Enterprise, Cloud Computing, Telecom Markets Key

    The outlook for CSCO stock depends on trends for cloud computing, plus corporate and telecom networks amid the shift to remote work.

  • China’s Li Urges Fiscal, Monetary Policies to Boost Economy

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese Premier Li Keqiang urged officials to use fiscal and monetary policies to stabilize employment and the economy as the country reels from virus outbreaks and rising inflationary pressure.Most Read from BloombergDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesStocks Slide as US Curve Flattens After Hot CPI: Markets WrapHighest Inflation in America Is Punishing a Texas Town and Its ResidentsTerraUSD S

  • Where Nvidia, AMD, Intel and Qualcomm Shares Now Stand

    Following their recent selloffs, two of these major chip developers arguably present compelling risk/rewards.

  • California Seeks 91% Cut to Oil Use in Revamped Climate Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- California officials released a road map for zeroing out greenhouse-gas emissions from the world’s fifth-largest economy by 2045, a plan that would slash the use of oil and natural gas, shift residents to electric cars and pull excess carbon dioxide from smokestacks.Most Read from BloombergDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateBiden Team Sees China Tilt Aided as Putin Falters in UkraineStocks

  • Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest makes first bet on General Motors after criticizing automaker

    Famed stock picker Cathie Wood has had a sudden change of heart on General Motors as it revs up its electric-vehicle efforts.

  • Jim Cramer Says It’s Time to Buy the Dip in Profitable Tech Stocks; Here Are 2 Names Analysts Like

    Markets have well and truly changed direction from last year’s bullish trends. The downward shift has brought us a major selloff, and declines of 27% and more in the tech-heavy NASDAQ index. For investors, it’s a situation that requires a close watch on the markets, and clear eye for the opportunities that will pop out as conditions change. It’s also a situation in which investors can use expert advice. Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, tells investors that when the

  • Jim Cramer says 'leaving the market is a mistake' ⁠— here's what he's most bullish on right now

    Mr. Mad Money remains optimistic.

  • The Bottom Is in for These 2 Stocks? Oppenheimer Says ‘Buy’

    There’s really no use denying the headwinds that are pushing the markets around these days. Persistently high inflation, slowing GDP growth, and a jobs market that, while expanding in absolute terms, is still down from pre-pandemic levels are feeding fears that we’re facing a round of ‘70’s-style stagflation. And these have combined with geopolitical factors – the Russia-Ukraine war, the resumption of severe lockdown policies in China – to ratchet up worries about recession in the near term. At

  • This Beaten-Down Tech Stock Could Go Parabolic After Crushing Wall Street's Expectations

    Investors seeking to buy a fast-growing company on the cheap should take a closer look at this chipmaker.

  • Morgan Stanley’s done better than most forecasting markets during this turbulent year. Here’s what it says is coming next.

    Here's what Morgan Stanley is now forecasting, after being the most bearish major Wall Street firm heading into 2022.