This Couple Is $1,000,000 In Debt. They Called Into A Finance Show For Help And People Are Floored

Beef stars Ali Wong and Steven Yeun take the WIRED Autocomplete Interview and answer the internet's most searched questions about themselves. Where does Ali Wong get her glasses? When did Steven Yeun start working on The Walking Dead? Why is Ali always pregnant? What was Steven nominated for? Does Ali live in San Francisco? What happened to Steven in NOPE? Ali and Steven answer all these questions and much more! Beef is available to stream exclusively on Netflix. Director: James Herron Director of Photography: AJ Young Editor: Louville Moore Talent: Steven Yeun & Ali Wong Producer: Katherine Wzorek Line Producer: Joseph Buscemi Associate Producer: Paul Gulyas Production Manager: Peter Brunette Talent Booker: Mica Medoff Gaffers/Camera Operators: Oliver Lucaks, Nick Massey Audio: Chris Omae Production Assistants: Fernando Barajas, Jordan Crucchiola, Marquis Wooten Post Production Supervisor: Alexa Deutsch Post Production Coordinator: Ian Bryant Supervising Editor: Doug Larsen Assistant Editor: Marisa DeMarini