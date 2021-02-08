Couple With 2-Year-Old Child Shot, Robbed in Downtown LA in Broad Daylight
A man sustained a gunshot wound and a laceration to his head after a brutal encounter with robbers in downtown Los Angeles last week. The incident, which was caught on surveillance video, occurred near 7th and Hill Streets after 3 p.m. on Feb. 4. The man, 26, was shopping with his wife, 28, and their 2-year-old child. Two men jumped out of a car, pointed guns at the family, and robbed them. In the surveillance video, one of the suspects grapples with the father and slams his body on the hood of the suspects' vehicle. The father was pistol-whipped and then shot in the arm. Meanwhile, his wife “ran to safety with her son and was not harmed,” according to the Los Angeles police. The armed robbers fled westbound on 7th Street in their gray Chrysler 300. The victim was rushed to a hospital for treatment.
On Feb 4 the victims were shopping in the DTLA area of 7th & Hill with their 2 yr old son when they were robbed. The male victim was pistol whipped & shot in the arm.
Suspect vehicle is a gray Chrysler 300 with “KEYES” paper plates. Any info call Central Detectives 213-952-6985 pic.twitter.com/gxQz4rNEV2 — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) February 6, 2021
Police are looking for four suspects involved in the incident. The following descriptions have been released:
Suspect 1: Black male, 5 feet and 10 inches (178 centimeters), about 250 pounds (113 kilograms), about 20 years old. He was seen wearing a green hooded sweatshirt, and he sat in the passenger seat.
Suspect 2: Hispanic or light-skinned Black male, 5 feet and 10 inches (178 centimeters), about 165 pounds (75 kilograms), about 20 years old. He was seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and sat behind the passenger's seat.
Suspect 3: Black male, 5 feet and 10 inches (178 centimeters), about 180 pounds (82 kilograms), about 20 years old. He was seen wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt with orange trim and sat behind the driver.
Suspect 4: Black female. She was seen driving the car.
The suspects' vehicle, which is a gray Chrysler 300, has paper license plates that read “KEYES.” Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact 213-952-6985 or 213-996-1875. Feature Image Screenshots via Los Angeles Police Department
