Couple with 7-month-old baby had to pay $400 for a room after Delta failed to tell them their flight was canceled

A Delta Air Lines plane landing in New York. Nicolas Economou/Getty Images

A couple and their 7-month-old baby were left stranded after Delta Air Lines canceled their flight.

Vincent Aguirre said "it wouldn't have been the end of the world" had they been informed.

The next flight was at 5am the next morning but they were not given a hotel voucher.

A couple and their baby were left stranded in Portland airport in Maine after Delta Air Lines failed to let them know their flight was canceled and then failed to offer them any accommodation.

After spending a week in Vermont and Maine, Vincent Aguirre, his wife and their 7-month-old baby went to check in their luggage for their flight to Indianapolis via LaGuardia airport in New York.

At that point, the couple was happy after a "fantastic week", but that soon evaporated after being told by an agent in Portland airport that their flight had been canceled. "We didn't get emails. We did get texts. We were never notified," Aguirre told Insider.

"We were dropped off by a friend who lives an hour away. We had a car seat during that ride, but when we arrived at the airport we were carrying [the baby]."

The couple didn't expect they would be needing a car seat for their son because their friends picked them up from Portland airport with one and then dropped them back there.

The flight they had expected to depart at about 3pm was now rescheduled for 530am the following morning, so they tried to find a hotel within walking distance, taking turns to carry their son.

"Delta didn't give us hotel vouchers, or didn't help at all to be honest," he said.

After asking an agent for hotel vouchers, Aguirre was told he could request a distressed passenger rate, but the only hotel within walking distance wouldn't accept it. He ended up paying $400 for a room.

"Honestly, if they would have notified us of the cancelation in any capacity it wouldn't have been the end of the world. But being stranded in an airport with an infant and no car seat is an absolute nightmare," Aguirre said.

Story continues

"Luckily we brought extra diapers and formula," he said. "I'm sure we could have found diapers but the formula shortage has been crazy enough without having to be stranded in an airport."

Delta did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Read the original article on Business Insider