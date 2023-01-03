Couple in 80s found dead in retirement community. Florida cops investigate homicide

A couple was found dead in a retirement community, sparking a homicide investigation in Florida, news outlets reported.

Mount Dora police responded to a report of suspicious activity and discovered the bodies of an 83-year-old and his 80-year-old wife on Saturday, Dec. 31, according to WESH.

The two were found dead at about 4 p.m. at Waterman Village, a retirement community roughly 35 miles northwest of Orlando. The couple recently had moved into the complex, which had security measures in place, interim police Chief Mike Gibson said in WKMG video from a Jan. 2 news conference.

While Gibson didn’t reveal the husband and wife’s names or details about how the two died, he told news outlets the deaths happened under “suspicious” circumstances. A homicide investigation was underway, which the chief said prevented officials from releasing more details.

As police and other Florida agencies search for clues, officers announced a $10,000 reward for people who share information leading to an arrest in the case, WOFL reported. Anyone with details is urged to call 800-423-8477, Gibson said.

“If anyone has any information that may lead to a successful investigation and prosecution of this heinous crime, please let us know,” Gibson said in the WKMG video.

During the ongoing investigation, Mount Dora Mayor Crissy Stile reportedly told residents there was “no need to feel like you have to watch your back.”

The Mount Dora Police Department didn’t immediately share information with McClatchy News on Jan. 3.

