Couple accused of cashing fraudulent check for $61,000
Arrest warrants have been issued for Angel Vega and Davon Casseus.
Arrest warrants have been issued for Angel Vega and Davon Casseus.
Fulton County, Ga., District Attorney Fani Willis gave former President Trump and the 18 other defendants until noon on Aug. 25 to surrender after being indicted on 41 counts related to alleged interference in Georgia's 2020 presidential election. Here's what we know about the arrest and booking in Georgia.
PFL founder Donn Davis saw an underserved marketplace and felt he could create his own niche within it.
West Virginia announced Bob Huggins’ resignation one day after his DUI arrest this summer, though he later tried to walk that back.
New York City becomes the latest government to issue new rules banning TikTok, a measure meant to ward off potential security threats from China. The state of New York also issued its own ban against TikTok on government devices in 2020. The U.S. House of Representatives banned the use of TikTok on government devices in December.
Stock indexes closed lower as investors reacted to minutes from the latest Federal Reserve meeting.
Wilson and Stewart faced off in the Commissioner's Cup on Tuesday, while Thomas has made history this season.
Use it in your bedroom, bathroom, home office and more.
ChatGPT maker OpenAI says it's using GPT-4 to build an AI-powered "content moderation system that is scalable, consistent and customizable." The company says humans should still be involved in the moderation process.
In the age of social media, you may feel like you're keeping up with your friends and family, but the reality is that "liking" their posts isn't the same thing as reaching out directly to say hello and check in on how they're doing. Launched this week on iOS, Catchup was built by Chris Lee, head of design at Sprig, who says the idea was inspired by an issue he's had his whole adult life. Lee noticed the problem is a common one and said it was validating to see the issue discussed in new sociological research, covered last year by The New York Times, which indicated that people tend to underestimate how much friends like to hear from them.
Data shows that 5 out of 6 kids will have at least one ear infection by the time they turn 3.
Consumers aren't as interested in home renovation as much as they once were.
This week's Aces-Liberty games may end up being a sign as to which team could raise the trophy in October if certain issues aren’t ironed out.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Ohtani is expected to return to the rotation for the Angels' series against the Reds which begins on Aug. 21.
The Angels went all-in at the trade deadline in hopes of rallying for a playoff spot and keeping Shohei Ohtani happy. It has not gone well.
The submission, which came at 3:47 of the first round, was only the third win by twister in UFC history.
“I never have feared anything, but I feared never doing this again,” Luque said in the Octagon after the fight.
Special Counsel Jack Smith was granted a search warrant for former President Donald Trump’s Twitter account as part of his investigation into the events of January 6th, 2020.
Vicente Luque said he's confident the changes he's made in his camp will lead to victory Saturday when he faces Rafael dos Anjos in the main event of UFC Vegas 78 at Apex in Las Vegas.
After making several moves at the trade deadline to try to make a run to the playoffs, the Angels have lost seven straight games.