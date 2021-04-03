Couple accused of concealing girl's body charged with murder

This undated booking photos provided by the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office shows Maribel Loera, left, and Rafael Loera. A murder charge has been filed against Maribel Loera, 51, and Rafael Loera, 57, jailed on charges of child abuse and concealing skeletal remains of their adopted 13-year-old daughter after she was found 14 months ago at their west Phoenix home. (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office via AP)
·2 min read

PHOENIX (AP) — A murder charge has been filed against a couple jailed on charges of child abuse and concealing skeletal remains of their adopted 13-year-old daughter after she was found 14 months ago at their west Phoenix home.

The murder charge was added Wednesday against Maribel Loera, 51, and Rafael Loera, 57, in the death of Ana Loera.

Robert Precht, attorney for Maribel Loera, and Miranda Stark, a lawyer representing Rafael Loera, didn’t immediately return a call late Friday afternoon seeking comment on behalf of their clients.

Rafael Loera previously told police that Ana became ill in July 2017 and that he waited several days before trying to seek medical attention.

Police also say Rafael Loera told them the child died on the way to the hospital and that the death wasn’t reported out of fear that their other adopted children would be taken away by the state.

The remains were discovered after neighbors reported a fire at the family’s home.

When working on ventilation at the home, firefighters discovered human remains atop attic insulation. Rafael Loera told investigators that he siphoned gasoline from his van and set the house on fire because he was feeling hopeless and suicidal, according to court records.

A little over a week before the fire, another daughter — an 11-year-old — had called police to report that she had been left alone for two days and was hungry and afraid. The girl, who said Maribel Loera struck her on multiple occasions with knotted extension cords and slammed her head into walls, was removed from the home, but there were no other children there at the time.

Eight days later, investigators from the Arizona Department of Child Safety removed a 9-year-old boy and 4-year-old girl from the home. Shortly after, the fire was reported.

Recommended Stories

  • North Carolina teen ‘died a hero’ shielding boy from barrage of bullets, family says

    He was killed in New Jersey protecting a 10-year-old, his family says.

  • Mom killed 6-year-old with cocaine, other drugs for insurance money, Texas police say

    A Texas mom is charged with capital murder in the death of her 6-year-old son.

  • Amazon just slashed prices on spring sandals, including some pairs for just $12—but only for today

    At prices this low, you can snag a few pairs!

  • 4-year-old dies after teen in stolen SUV slams into family’s car, Georgia cops say

    The child’s father was also injured.

  • 7 Texas officers fired in the death of 26-year-old Marvin Scott

    A probe is underway into the in-custody death of a man with mental issues being held for misdemeanor marijuana possession. Seven sheriff’s officers in Collin County, Texas linked to a Black man’s death in custody last month were fired Thursday. Marvin D. Scott III, 26, died after being restrained while being held on a misdemeanor marijuana possession charge on March 14.

  • Holly Robinson Peete shares her son with autism's accomplishments to give hope to others: 'The possibilities are endless'

    "Don't ever let anybody tell you who your child is going to be and define what their future is, because the possibilities are endless."

  • Texas man exchanged 7,700 texts in month with child he enticed for sex acts, feds say

    After a babysitter discovered texts he sent an 11-year-old, a Texas man is going to prison for life, officials say.

  • Leslie Odom, wife Nicolette Robinson welcome baby No. 2

    Actor Leslie Odom Jr. and his wife Nicolette Robinson are the proud parents of a newborn baby boy after welcoming their second child on March 25. Watching Nicolette give birth to these kids…? The couple is also parents to daughter Lucille “Lucy” Ruby, who turns 4 this month.

  • Texas threatens to become next flash point on voting rules

    Texas appeared on Thursday to become the next flash point on politically charged issues in Corporate America after legislation passed by the state Senate to limit voting access prompted a rebuke from American Airlines. "We are strongly opposed to this bill and others like it," Fort Worth, Texas-based American said in a statement. The legislation, which is now set to go before the Texas House of Representatives, would eliminate drive-through voting, limit polling site hours and give partisan poll watchers more autonomy.

  • The shootings in Boulder and Atlanta have tragic similarities ― and one key difference

    Gun violence against low-income minorities is often framed “by the media as a convergence of cultural, environmental and individual shortcomings and immorality,” which affects policy response, one scholar wrote.

  • 7 spring sneakers worth snagging from Puma's sale section

    From all-white kicks for spring to training shoes for your workout, swipe sneakers up to 50 percent off or more at Puma.

  • Pakistan, Bangladesh, Kenya and Philippines added to UK quarantine 'red list'

    Britons returning from Pakistan, Bangladesh, Kenya and the Philippines will have to go into hotel quarantine from next Friday in a move that will further deter any travel during the Easter school holidays. The four countries are to be added to England's "red list" of countries under a travel ban amid concerns about the spread of new Covid variants that could undermine the effectiveness of the vaccination programme. The restrictions require British arrivals to quarantine in a Government-approved hotel for 11 days at a cost of up to £1,750 per person. As well as a pre-departure test, they are tested for Covid on days two and eight of their self-isolation. It increases the number of "red list" countries – from which travellers are banned from entering Britain unless they are a British or Irish national or a resident in the UK – to 39.

  • Teresa Giudice and Boyfriend Luis Enjoy Family Dinner with Her Ex-Husband Joe and Their Kids

    Teresa and Joe Giudice finalized their divorce after 20 years of marriage in September

  • Fremont hotel evacuated due to bomb threat, police say

    Police arrested a 26-year-old man who allegedly dropped off a backpack and made a bomb threat Friday morning at a Fremont hotel.

  • Blinken puts more focus on Palestinians in call to Israeli counterpart

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told his Israeli counterpart on Friday that Israelis and Palestinians should enjoy "equal measures" of freedom, security, prosperity and democracy. Blinken's comments reflected more of a focus on the Palestinians than the pro-Israel policy conducted by U.S. President Joe Biden's Republican predecessor, Donald Trump. Blinken made the point in a phone conversation with Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi.

  • ‘Totally Unnecessary’: Cops Desert Derek Chauvin on the Witness Stand

    Pool via ReutersFormer Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin did not follow police policy when he held his knee on George Floyd’s neck for over nine minutes during a May arrest, his former peers have testified in his murder trial.Over the last two days, two current and former Minneapolis police officials have slammed Chauvin’s decision to use a restraint position that they said was not only against police training and wrong—but “totally unnecessary” after Floyd had stopped resisting.Lt. Richard Zimmerman, the longest-serving officer in the Minneapolis Police Department, testified on Friday that officers have never been trained to kneel on a person’s neck while they are handcuffed.“If you kneel on a person’s neck, that can kill them,” Zimmerman told jurors in Hennepin County court. “That person is yours. His safety is your responsibility.”EMT Bystander: I Was ‘Desperate to Help’ Floyd but Cops Wouldn’t Let MeChauvin, 45, is on trial for second-degree and third-degree murder as well as second-degree manslaughter after holding his knee on Floyd’s neck during an arrest over a counterfeit bill. Three other officers—Tou Thao, Thomas K. Lane, and J. Alexander Kueng—have pleaded not guilty to aiding and abetting second-degree murder while committing a felony, as well as aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter with culpable negligence.Chauvin’s defense lawyer, Eric Nelson, has argued that Floyd’s death was the result of health issues and drugs—and that his client was simply doing what “he was trained to do throughout his 19-year career.”But Chavuin’s former peers who were involved in the aftermath of Floyd’s arrest disagreed with that assessment, stating that they would never use the kind of force used on May 25—and captured in a video that was shared around the world.“Totally unnecessary. First of all, pulling him down to the ground face down and putting your knee on a neck for that amount of time is just uncalled for,” Zimmerman said when asked about the videos of the incident. “I saw no reason why the officers felt they were in danger. And that’s what they would have to feel to be able to use that kind of force.”Minneapolis Police Lt. Richard Zimmerman just testified that the force Derek Chauvin used on George Floyd was "totally unnecessary" and "uncalled for." He said, “Putting your knee on the neck for that amount of time is just uncalled for.” pic.twitter.com/Ntp1FQzG08— Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) April 2, 2021 Several bystanders testified earlier this week that during the arrest they repeatedly asked Chauvin to remove his knee and to check Floyd’s pulse. Among the group were an off-duty Minneapolis firefighter and EMT, who was ignored when she repeatedly offered her assistance, and an MMA fighter who tried to explain that Chauvin’s chokehold was cutting off Floyd’s circulation. Several teenagers said they begged the officers to stop as Floyd was “gasping for air.”When paramedics finally arrived at the scene, Chauvin had to be instructed to get off Floyd. Prosecutors state that when Floyd was loaded into the ambulance, he had no pulse.Zimmerman, who has been with the department since 1985, said that officers are trained to turn people on their side or have them sit up after handcuffing them. He added that the training also notes that having a person handcuffed and lying on their stomach might make it difficult to breathe and is considered a “deadly force.”“You need to get them off their chest,” he added. “If you’re lying on your chest, that’s constricting your breathing even more.”During cross-examination, Zimmerman admitted that the department’s training does allow officers to put a knee on a shoulder and bottom of the neck during handcuffing. After that, he insisted, it is unnecessary.George Floyd’s Girlfriend Tearfully Recounts Their Life Together—and Addiction StrugglesWhen asked if people can be dangerous after they are in handcuffs, Zimmerman stressed: “The threat level goes down all the way. They’re cuffed; how can they really hurt you?”“If they become less combative, you may just have him sit down on the curb. The idea is to calm the person down, and if they are not a threat to you at that point, you try to help them so that they’re not as upset as they may have been in the beginning,” he later added.On Thursday, retired Sgt. David Pleoger, a former shift supervisor with the Minneapolis Police Department who received a call about Floyd’s arrest from a concerned 911 dispatcher, also said that Chauvin’s use-of-force went too far.“When Mr. Floyd was no longer offering up any resistance to the officers, they could've ended the restraint,” Pleoger said.Pleoger revealed to jurors that Chauvin did not immediately admit to him that he’d placed his knee on Floyd's neck during the arrest. He said it was not until they were at Hennepin County hospital, where Floyd had been taken, that Chauvin admitted doing it—although he did not say for how long.“I believe he told me that they had tried to put Mr. Floyd... into the car. He had become combative,” Pleoger said. “I think he mentioned that he had injured—either his nose or his mouth, a bloody lip, I think, and eventually after struggling with him, he suffered a medical emergency and an ambulance was called and they headed out of the scene.”He added that, per department policy, Minneapolis police officers are trained to roll people on their side “so they can breathe easier” after they have been restrained in the prone position.Cup Foods Store Clerk Who Disputed Floyd’s $20 Bill Describes ‘Disbelief and Guilt’Minneapolis Police Sgt. Jon Edwards also testified against Chauvin on Friday, though his testimony was focused on how he secured the scene after he was alerted by Pleoger that Floyd “may or may not live.”The Hennepin County Medical Examiner concluded Floyd died of cardiac arrest from the restraint and neck compression, also noting that Floyd had heart disease and fentanyl in his system. An independent report commissioned by Floyd’s family, which will not be shown at trial, concluded that he died of strangulation from the pressure to his back and neck. Both reports determined Floyd’s death was a homicide.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Evidence suggests Ethiopian military carried out massacre in Tigray

    A BBC Africa Eye investigation uncovers the location of a massacre, and evidence linking it to the military.

  • Inside Hilary Duff's First Week With Baby Mae After "Special" Home Birth Experience

    A source exclusively told E! News how Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma are adjusting following the birth of their second daughter, Mae James Blair. Read all about their life as a family of five here.

  • Video shows what's left of a Taiwan train after a crash leaves dozens dead

    Nearly 50 are dead and dozens injured in a train derailment in Taiwan. Many onboard were traveling home for the Tomb-Sweeping Festival, a traditional holiday where families tend to the graves of ancestors. This is the country's deadliest rail disaster in decades.

  • Burger King customer mad about wait time opens fire in drive-thru, Tennessee cops say

    Police are still looking for the woman, who was last seen leaving the restaurant in a gray four-door sedan.