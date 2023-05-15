Couple accused of hiding drugs in fake pregnant belly, deputies say

A drug dealer in South Carolina is in jail after posing as a pregnant woman and using a fake rubber stomach to hide drugs, according to deputies.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said they stopped Anthony Miller and Cemeka Mitchem as they were driving along Interstate 85. Deputies said the couple then gave them conflicting information about Mitchem’s “due date.” She then noticed the deputies were becoming suspicious and took off running.

Drugs started to fall out of the fake stomach. Deputies found more than 1,500 grams of cocaine. Both Miller and Mitchem are facing drug trafficking charges.

